Covid-19 | PDFNL board and clubs to meet

A meeting will be held between the members of the Picola District Football Netball League board tomorrow night as the organisation looks to implement a plan to tackle the Covid-19 — or coronavirus — pandemic.

The AFL released recommendations on Tuesday that all football and netball leagues cease operations until at least May 31.

“We'll have a meeting Friday night with the board and we're planning to hopefully meet with the clubs on Monday,” a league spokesman said.

“We just want to do our due diligence, we've got six or seven questions we want to put to the AFL and we're just trying to gain more clarity on the specifics.

“Fixed costs for clubs are a big concern, whether insurance payments to the AFL will still need to be made is one query.

“Agreements (surrounding cricket clubs on the same ovals) usually mean our season cannot go past October 31 at the latest, so we're wondering about that as well.

“The latest information that we had from the Federal Government had recommended that community sport continue for the physical and mental health and well-being of everyone involved, but obviously this is a very fast-moving situation.”