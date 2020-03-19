Sport

Covid-19 | PDFNL board and clubs to meet

By Tyler Maher

Meetings to be held: The PDFNL board will meet tomorrow night to discuss AFL recommendations to postpone all activities until at least May 31.

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety.

A meeting will be held between the members of the Picola District Football Netball League board tomorrow night as the organisation looks to implement a plan to tackle the Covid-19 — or coronavirus — pandemic.

The AFL released recommendations on Tuesday that all football and netball leagues cease operations until at least May 31.

“We'll have a meeting Friday night with the board and we're planning to hopefully meet with the clubs on Monday,” a league spokesman said.

“We just want to do our due diligence, we've got six or seven questions we want to put to the AFL and we're just trying to gain more clarity on the specifics.

“Fixed costs for clubs are a big concern, whether insurance payments to the AFL will still need to be made is one query.

“Agreements (surrounding cricket clubs on the same ovals) usually mean our season cannot go past October 31 at the latest, so we're wondering about that as well.

“The latest information that we had from the Federal Government had recommended that community sport continue for the physical and mental health and well-being of everyone involved, but obviously this is a very fast-moving situation.”

