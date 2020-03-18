C-grade | Toolamba president reveals ‘hollow feeling’ after premiership win

Toolamba president Jack Scholes was left with a hollow feeling after he found out his club had claimed the Jim McGregor Shield on Tuesday night.

With the ongoing threat of coronavirus and following Cricket Australia's recommendation that all community cricket be cancelled, Cricket Shepparton's executive voted to cancel the rest of the season.

As per rule 37.2 (c) in the CS handbook, Toolamba was handed the C-grade shield due to finishing the season higher on the ladder as opposed to its grand final opponent, Mooroopna Blue.

Toolamba finished the year in third spot, while the side that defeated it in the qualifying final finished the year in fourth.

“To be honest, it was a really hollow feeling when I found out,” Scholes said.

“No-one wants to win a premiership in that fashion, we all wanted to play this weekend in the grand final.

“But at the end of the day, rules are rules and as unfortunate as this is, there is more at stake than sport.”

With the result locked in, Scholes — a member of the C-grade outfit — was able to reflect on the season just ended.

Despite a year that brought a one-day premiership last month and plenty of individual success, Scholes said his side had an inconsistent summer.

“I thought it was a bit of a hit and miss season, we had some chances to capitalise, but we didn't,” he said.

“But overall, it was a great season for the players in our side.

“Guys like Aidan Callegari, Lachie Thurston and Mitchy Turner, they all enjoyed a great summer on the park and took big steps in their development.

“And after the decision came through a lot of the boys were chatting about next year and about coming back bigger and stronger which is exciting.”

However, out of all the standout performers for Toolamba this season, none had a better season then Greg Watts.

The Taipans’ star player claimed the Furze Family Medal as the best player in the C-grade competition.

Across all formats and finals matches, Watts collected 79 wickets and 436 runs, showcasing his dominance on the competition.

“Honestly, if it wasn't for Greg in the semi-final, we probably wouldn't be in this position,” Scholes said.

“He is just a standout performer and you look at his statistics, over 70 wickets and over 400 runs, that is just unheard of.”