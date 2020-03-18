Covid-19 | Cricket Shepparton to make call on grand finals

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety.

Cricket Shepparton's executive was meeting last night in order to decide the fate of the remainder of its grand finals scheduled for this weekend.

Although the D-grade SJ Perry Shield and E-grade Whitelock Shield competitions came to their conclusion on Saturday, the A-grade Haisman Shield, B-grade Clyde Young Shield and C-grade Jim McGregor Shield deciders are now under a serious cloud due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cricket Australia updated its Covid-19 action plan yesterday, recommending that "all cricket played within the community is ceased for the remainder of the 2019-20 season in response to the global coronavirus pandemic".

CA chief executive Kevin Roberts went into further detail.

“By effectively cancelling the remainder of our season, Cricket Australia is playing its part in protecting fans, players, staff, volunteers and match officials during this unprecedented global health issue,” Roberts said.

“These are difficult decisions, but the right ones in the circumstances.

“Many will no doubt be disappointed that the Sheffield Shield, Premier Cricket and Community Cricket seasons won’t have their traditional ending.

“As organisations around the world rally to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it’s important that we also provide decisive leadership.

“We hope that by taking these actions now — in addition to those announced in recent days — we can contribute to ‘flattening the curve’ of coronavirus and society returning to normal as quickly as possible.”

The local association posted on its social media after the governing body released its recommendations.

“The Cricket Shepparton executive will meet tonight to discuss Cricket Australia's recommendation to cancel all cricket that was released today,” it said.

“We will advise everyone of our decision after the meeting.”

The A-grade grand final between Nagambie and Numurkah at Deakin Reserve, the B-grade battle between Katandra and Numurkah at Tallygaroopna Recreation Reserve and the C-grade decider at Princess Park between Mooroopna Blue and Toolamba are the matches under threat of cancellation.