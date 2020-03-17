Covid-19 | Shepparton Cup closed to the public

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety.

Saturday night's Shepparton Cup at the Shepparton Greyhound Racing Club will go ahead, but the event will be closed to the public.

Greyhound Clubs Victoria, in consultation with Greyhound Racing Victoria, made the decision on Monday to immediately restrict attendance at all race meetings across the 13 clubs to "licensed trainers (or trainers representatives) with runners engaged, catchers and essential staff" due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All entertainment and activities had already been cancelled for the Shepparton Cup, but now only those who are deemed essential to the staging of the race card will be permitted to attend the event.

“Following on from (Monday's) announcement that Victoria has been declared a state of emergency the greyhound racing industry, in an effort to curve the spread of Covid-19 and protect the well-being of industry staff and participants, all greyhound race meetings will be off limits to the general public effective immediately and ongoing whilst ever a state of emergency is in place. Currently that date is up to and including April 13,” the GCV statement said.

“GCV and GRV are taking the matter seriously and are consulting on a daily basis as more information and medical advice is received.

“The decision to lock out the public has not been taken lightly with significant off track promotions such as the Shepparton Cup night and several major Easter promotions now cancelled, however, GCV and GRV consider the action being taken as being the right one for all concerned.

“Racing will continue as scheduled at this point with reviews of the racing calendar taking place regularly as part of the ongoing management of the industry.”

The field for the CKH Painting Shepparton Gold Cup has been set, with Jebrynah, Rothwell Gal, Brace and Bits, Benchester, Revelation, Snags McKenzie, Whiskey Riot and Hard Style Rico to jump from boxes one to eight respectively.

Get Go Boy and Scatterbox are the two reserves.