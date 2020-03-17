Three Shepparton reps in Victoria Country basketball squads

Two Shepparton youngsters — and one established coach — are heading to the Australian Junior Basketball Championships, where they will represent Victoria Country at the under-16 level.

Hannah Onley and Isabel Whitelaw, who have spent the summer starring for Shepparton's under-16 representative team, will get their chance to prove their talents at the next level in July in Perth.

Whitelaw was picked last year as a bottom-age player and will be better for that experience returning to the competition, although she will be hoping her team can take it up a notch after claiming the bronze medal.

Onley attended the State Combine last year as a bottom-ager, but narrowly missed selection for the final squad, and will be raring to make an impact this season.

The team will be coached by Korumburra's Mat Holmes, and he expecting big things from the side.

“Really happy with the way the team's shaped up — particularly the versatility that's going to be in there,” Holmes said.

“We've got some really long athletic kids and fantastic guards who can play a fast brand of basketball down the court.

“I think they'll be a team that will come together nicely and be a complete team by the end of the campaign and looking forward to kicking it off and get our hands dirty with this group.”

And Shepparton Gators’ Big V head coach Josh Waight will also be heading to the championships, as an assistant coach for the under-16 boys’ Country side.

Waight, who coached Shepparton's under-18 boys through tournament season, will coach under Ballarat's Joel Anderson, with Southern Penninsula's Ben White another assistant.

No Shepparton players were picked in the squad.