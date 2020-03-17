Sport

AFLW exports | round six wrap

By Alex Mitchell

Money in the bank: Grace Egan celebrates a goal. Photo: AAP Image/Rob Prezioso

1 of 1

Shepparton's Grace Egan is heading to AFLW finals after helping Carlton to another victory.

In what was a clash of Conference B's two 4-1 teams, the Blues produced when it mattered most to seal a 16-point win at Alice Springs’ TIO Traeger Park.

Helping the Blues to their fourth consecutive win was first-year talent Egan, who picked up 11 touches and a goal in the win to put her side in the box seat.

Her side is now a game clear of fourth in the race for finals, but will still likely need to win another match to book a spot in the post-season.

Highlighting the rest of the export bunch was Kyabram's Julia Crockett-Grills, whose second-quarter snap from the pocket in Geelong's loss to North Melbourne earned her a nomination for goal of the week.

That goal gave the Cats a 19-2 lead, but North would finish the match on a 64-1 scoring spree to win 66-20.

Crockett-Grills finished the match with 12 disposals and five tackles to go with her goal, while Mooroopna's Millie Brown (nine disposals) and Benalla's Becky Webster (10 disposals and two tackles) were also in action for Geelong.

The Cats are now 2-4 heading into week seven, a game-and-a-half outside the top-three and finals contention with two games to play.

Elsewhere, Shepparton's Ange Foley did what she could to help her Adelaide side against GWS, but it eventually fell in a five-point thriller.

Foley had 11 disposals, 10 of which were kicks, in the loss to go with three tackles.

Latest articles

National

Man claimed he drove William Tyrrell north

The inquest into William Tyrrell’s disappearance has heard a man had confessed to driving a mate and the missing toddler 300km north.

AAP Newswire
National

Woman admits driving car that hit partner

A Queensland woman says her partner was hit by a car she was driving after the pair had a fight, according to an emergency call heard in court.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier rejects state border close call

Western Australia’s coronavirus cases now total 31 after three more were confirmed overnight, while the premier is resisting calls to close interstate borders.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Local sports events postponed and cancelled due to coronavirus

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. As it has in all walks of life, the worsening coronavirus...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie to be launched in earnest this weekend

A book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie will be launched in earnest this weekend. Shepparton Boxing Gym will host a regional sparring day from 10 am at its Glenn St facility, with Marty Camilleri’s tribute to the Goulburn Valley...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Outside The Box: Haisman Shield top 10 players

Award-winning column franchise Outside The Box returns to once again not shy away from tackling the big issues — such as who are the Haisman Shield’s best 10 players? After a summer spent training, crunching numbers in the lab with Kingy and...

Alex Mitchell