AFLW exports | round six wrap

Shepparton's Grace Egan is heading to AFLW finals after helping Carlton to another victory.

In what was a clash of Conference B's two 4-1 teams, the Blues produced when it mattered most to seal a 16-point win at Alice Springs’ TIO Traeger Park.

Helping the Blues to their fourth consecutive win was first-year talent Egan, who picked up 11 touches and a goal in the win to put her side in the box seat.

Her side is now a game clear of fourth in the race for finals, but will still likely need to win another match to book a spot in the post-season.

Highlighting the rest of the export bunch was Kyabram's Julia Crockett-Grills, whose second-quarter snap from the pocket in Geelong's loss to North Melbourne earned her a nomination for goal of the week.

That goal gave the Cats a 19-2 lead, but North would finish the match on a 64-1 scoring spree to win 66-20.

Crockett-Grills finished the match with 12 disposals and five tackles to go with her goal, while Mooroopna's Millie Brown (nine disposals) and Benalla's Becky Webster (10 disposals and two tackles) were also in action for Geelong.

The Cats are now 2-4 heading into week seven, a game-and-a-half outside the top-three and finals contention with two games to play.

Elsewhere, Shepparton's Ange Foley did what she could to help her Adelaide side against GWS, but it eventually fell in a five-point thriller.

Foley had 11 disposals, 10 of which were kicks, in the loss to go with three tackles.