Sport

Peter Faulks departs Murray Bombers

By Andrew Johnston

Faulks time: Echuca defender Peter Faulks was a star during his time with the Murray Bombers. Photo by Cath Grey

1 of 2

Echuca's Peter Faulks marks over Rochester's Isaiah Miller last year. Photo by: Bruce Povey.

2 of 2

Echuca's senior football side has suffered a major blow on the eve of the Goulburn Valley League season, with key defender Peter Faulks departing the club.

The 31-year-old has moved to Essendon District side Aberfeldie as he pursues career opportunities in Melbourne.

Faulks played 22 games in two seasons with the Murray Bombers, filling an important role in a strong Echuca back six.

Echuca co-coach Simon Maddox said the club would not stand in the way of Faulks’ departure.

“It's disappointing to lose a player of that quality,” he said.

“But there was an opportunity for Peter in terms of work in Melbourne. We've always been of the attitude that we won't stand in the way of players when there are other factors at play.

“Peter has the opportunity to set himself and his family up well with his new job, so while we are disappointed to see him go, we understand the reasons for him leaving.”

Maddox said recent seasons had prepared the club well for major changes on the eve of the season, and believed his playing group was well prepared to cover for any number of losses throughout the season.

“We lost Ruory (Kirkby) a few years ago to injury, and Simon (Buckley) on the eve of the past season as well,” he said.

“You come to understand you have to move on quickly. It also provides an opportunity for a new player to come into the team and play a role.

“We have more local boys on VFL lists than pretty much any club, so we are always preparing our players to step up and play new roles. We are really confident in the depth we have around Echuca.”

Aberfeldie will be looking to go one step better this season, after suffering an eight-point defeat at the hands of Keilor in last year's EDFL premier division grand final.

Faulks will be one of several key inclusions to a side that has also welcomed former Sydney rookie Toby Pink and ruckman Nick Meese, who retired from VFL football with Williamstown at the end of last season.

Echuca begins its GVL campaign on April 4 against Benalla.

Latest articles

Tennis

WTA still mulling European clay season

The Women’s Tennis Association is still mulling over what to do about the European clay court season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Millman expects ATP break to be extended

Australia’s John Millman says he is uncharted territory after the ATP suspended the tour for six weeks.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Aussies get Croatia, Hungary in Cup draw

Lleyton Hewitt’s Australian Davis Cup team have been drawn in a group with Croatia and Hungary for November’s finals event in Madrid.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Local sports events postponed and cancelled due to coronavirus

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. As it has in all walks of life, the worsening coronavirus...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie to be launched in earnest this weekend

A book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie will be launched in earnest this weekend. Shepparton Boxing Gym will host a regional sparring day from 10 am at its Glenn St facility, with Marty Camilleri’s tribute to the Goulburn Valley...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Outside The Box: Haisman Shield top 10 players

Award-winning column franchise Outside The Box returns to once again not shy away from tackling the big issues — such as who are the Haisman Shield’s best 10 players? After a summer spent training, crunching numbers in the lab with Kingy and...

Alex Mitchell