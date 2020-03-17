Cricket exports | Locals square off in Victorian premier cricket finals

The first week of the Victorian Premier cricket finals wrapped up at the weekend and there were a host of district exports that battled it out for bragging rights.

It was a battle of the exports in the elimination final between St Kilda and Prahran, with Moama's Todd Murphy up against former Old Students and Karramomus cricketer James Billington.

Murphy had the last laugh as St Kilda clinched a thumping 144-run victory against Prahran at Windy Hill, which ended Billington's terrific summer of cricket.

St Kilda piled on 5-343 off 106 overs as Murphy's teammates enjoyed a long day at the crease.

Prahran could only manage 199 off 61 overs with spin king Murphy collecting 2-43 from 16 overs, while Billington posted 22 runs from 49 deliveries.

Murphy, who featured for Australia in the under-19 World Cup in January, grabbed the important wicket of Will Sutherland (56 runs), while teammate Will Lovell finished with impressive figures of 6-55.

St Kilda's opponent in the semi-final will be Footscray, following the Bulldogs’ defeat to Melbourne in their qualifying final encounter.

Katandra's Daniel Sartori and Central Park-St Brendan's’ Hamish Winter-Irving featured in Footscray's nine-wicket loss at Merv Hughes Oval.

The battle between second and third on the ladder was dominated by Melbourne, when it chased down Footscray's total of 214 with nine wickets in hand.

Sartori was the second highest run-scorer, hitting seven boundaries in his 37 runs off 111 deliveries, while Winter-Irving chipped in with 13 off 17.

It was a tough day in the field as Melbourne's Sam Harper crunched 122 runs in his side's 1-215 reply off 54 overs.

And in division two, Karramomus’ Andrew Poppa registered 22 runs in Carlton's semi-final loss to Fitzroy-Doncaster.

● Cricket Victoria has made the decision to cancel all Premier cricket finals from this weekend due to the Coronavirus pandemic.