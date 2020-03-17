Margaret is 89 and feeling fine

Mooroopna Golf Club stalwart and life member Margaret Jacobson celebrated her 89th birthday last week.

Margaret is a popular and active member of the club and still walks the course as she plays 18 holes of golf.

She regularly represents the club with her attendance at other golfing events across the Goulburn Valley.

Playing in the rain is no barrier to Margie and she always completes her round even when many younger members have given up.

Margie has been a member of Mooroopna Golf Club for nearly 60 years and has served the Ladies’ Committee in every executive position.

All club members wish her well and look forward to celebrating her 90th birthday next year.