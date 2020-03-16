Award winners from the Cricket Shepparton Lightfoot Medal night

Cricket Shepparton's night of nights was enjoyed by many players and clubs as the award winners were celebrated for their standout performances across the summer.

In terms of remarkable seasons, none came much better than Toolamba C-grade star Greg Watts.

With a Jim McGregor Shield grand final on the cards for Watts this weekend, the talented all-rounder walked away with the Furze Family Medal last night at the Sherbourne Hotel as the competition's best player.

Watts, who claimed the bowling average with an incredible 65 wickets at an average of 4.49, finished the season on a ridiculous 1145 points.

The spearhead bowler also tallied 436 runs, showcasing his sublime talents are not just limited to the ball.

The competition's batting average went the way of Shepparton United big-hitter Steve Tate, who tallied 606 runs at an impressive 67.33.

● At B-grade level, the Young Family Medal was awarded to Katandra's Andrew Nicholls, who finished the count on 13 votes.

The Eagles’ B-grade skipper has claimed 33 wickets and scored 213 runs this Clyde Young Shield season, and he will be hoping the celebrations continue this weekend in the grand final against Numurkah.

Teammate Ray Ireland clinched the batting title for his 343 runs at an average of 68.6, while Kyabram's Kanwal Singh saluted in the bowling average with 27 wickets at 7.81.

● In the D-grade competition, Northerners’ Shane Lines claimed the Steve Winett Medal, after he accumulated 520 points this season.

From 12 matches the all-rounder scored 335 runs and claimed 21 scalps at a damaging average of 11.1.

Central Park-St Brendan's batsman Travis Beck registered 502 runs at a solid average of 55.78 to claim the SJ Perry Shield batting average.

Beck's teammate Adrian Crossley took out the bowling average with 20 wickets at 16.05.

● At E-grade level, the Barry Ward Medal was awarded to Old Students’ Andrew Bock after he finished the summer with 611 points.

The opening batsman crunched 508 runs, with a blistering 120-run knock, from 13 attempts in the Whitelock Shield and collected six wickets.

Bock's teammate Ross Hammer picked up the bowling award with 17 wickets at 10.

And Pine Lodge's Ryan McKenna enjoyed a stellar season with the bat, finishing with 362 runs at a sensational average of 120.67.

● Dave D'Elia took out the Digger Lau Trophy as Umpire of the Year, while most improved was handed to Manzour Ali and best first year was awarded to Barry Parsons.