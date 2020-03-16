GV Suns win, Shepp South loses in FFA Cup third round

Three new Goulburn Valley Suns marked their competitive debuts with goals as the side made a winning start to its FFA Cup campaign on Saturday.

Against State League One's Corio, the Suns eased through to the fourth round of the competition with a 4-0 thumping, now three wins from the national portion of the prestigious cup.

In a professional manner, the Suns scored two goals either side of half-time to seal the win — and Japanese winger Shogo Osawa stole the headlines with a debut double.

After an impressive pre-season, Osawa got things going by opening the scoring on 26 minutes with a clinical back-stick tap-in, before putting the icing on the cake with the game's fourth goal minutes from time.

Between his goals, English striker Bradley Wilson also made it a goal-scoring debut with the side's second in the 32nd minute.

Dripping with composure, Wilson controlled a floated ball from full-back Greg Nash with exquisite touch before slotting it home for 2-0, while Jamie De Smit, who joined the club from Shepparton this off-season, also struck on debut with a driven effort seven minutes from time to put the game to bed.

The game also marked a competitive debut for centre-back Liam Kielty and holding midfielder Shane Dunne, the duo able to help deliver a clean sheet for the Suns.

The side's National Premier League Two campaign is scheduled to kick off on Saturday with a home fixture against FC Bulleen, although that match would appear to be in at least a degree of doubt as coronavirus continues to spread through the state.

● Shepparton South's cup run came to an end at the weekend, falling 1-0 to State League Two's Mill Park.

The Southerners, who reached the third round with three wins, battled hard throughout the 90 minutes and had chances to score, but eventually lost via an own goal from centre-back Zac Tyson.

South's Bendigo Amateur Soccer League campaign is scheduled to begin on March 29 with a derby against Shepparton United.