Sport

MVCA | A pair of Tigers reign supreme on night of nights

By Tyler Maher

Stars: MVCA Team of the Year.

1 of 5

Michael Cleary Shield: Ben Lukies.

2 of 5

Rising Star: Jack Andrew.

3 of 5

Guthrie Medal: Wian Van Zyl.

4 of 5

Guthrie Medal: Sam Dorsey.

5 of 5

Cobram master-blaster Wian Van Zyl secured his second straight Guthrie Medal as the best player in the Murray Valley Cricket Association's premier division last week.

This time around the South African import shared the top step of the podium though as Katamatite's Sam Dorsey flew home in the count to join Van Zyl on 15 votes.

It looked as if Cobram's whirlwind opener would finish streets ahead of the rest of the competition for a second summer in a row after storming to 14 votes after seven rounds — a lead of eight over the closest challenger.

But it took until the last match of the regular season for the Tiger to snare another vote, and by that time it was Dorsey who led the count after dominating for the Boosey Creek Tigers.

Naturally, Van Zyl and Dorsey were also included in the association's Team of the Year.

The former whacked 500 runs at an average of 50 throughout the regular season — also snaring 12 wickets at 20 across the campaign.

Deniliquin's Dean Edge, Andrew Hogan and Brad Todd, Katamatite's Ash Saunders and Barooga's Daniel Ellis were the other batsmen in the squad, with Cobram's Adam De Cicco claiming the all-rounder spot.

Nathalia's Luke Quinn took the gloves as the wicketkeeper, with Dorsey (283 at 40.43 and 25 at 10.24) joined by Brodie Bennett, Evan Pocock (Deniliquin) and Liam Benn (Cobram-Yarroweyah United) as the bowling contingent.

Other awards included Cobram-Yarroweyah United young gun Jack Andrew claiming the Rising Star Award, Dorsey snaring the Gerard McGrath Medal for best senior representative player and clubmate Ben Lukies the Michael Cleary Shield as the junior representative star.

Barooga's Richard Lavery won the Gemmill Medal as the division one best-and-fairest player, with Cobram's Bernie Kelly claiming the division two A & C Owen Shield.

MCVA Team of the Year

Wian Van Zyl

Dean Edge

Ash Saunders

Andrew Hogan

Daniel Ellis

Brad Todd

Adam De Cicco

Luke Quinn

Sam Dorsey

Brodie Bennett

Liam Benn

Evan Pocock

Latest articles

News

Skills workshops for young farmers

Riverine Plains Inc will host two farm business skills workshops for young NSW farmers aged 18-40 during March. Riverine Plains Project and Finance Officer Kate Coffey explained that the workshops are part of a series of events aiming to improve the...

Corowa Free Press
News

Sheep drive for a good cause

Following the success of last year’s sheep drive the Corowa Good Friday Appeal committee and the Corowa Associated Stock Agents have again joined forces to raise funds for the Royal Children’s Hospital. The inaugural sheep drive in 2019 raised...

Corowa Free Press
News

Enhancing sister city relationship

A Terms of Reference for the December 2019-formed Federation Council/Miki City Advisory Committee was adopted at council’s monthly meeting on February 18. At its December meeting, council resolved to establish the Federation Council Miki City...

Robert Muir

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie to be launched in earnest this weekend

A book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie will be launched in earnest this weekend. Shepparton Boxing Gym will host a regional sparring day from 10 am at its Glenn St facility, with Marty Camilleri’s tribute to the Goulburn Valley...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Local sports events postponed and cancelled due to coronavirus

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. As it has in all walks of life, the worsening coronavirus...

Tyler Maher
Sport

VACSAL tournament excites in Shepparton once again

It was a big weekend of basketball at Shepparton Sports Stadium, as teams from across the state took part in the Victorian Aboriginal Community Services Association Ltd Basketball Classic.

Megan Fisher