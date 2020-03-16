MVCA | A pair of Tigers reign supreme on night of nights

Cobram master-blaster Wian Van Zyl secured his second straight Guthrie Medal as the best player in the Murray Valley Cricket Association's premier division last week.

This time around the South African import shared the top step of the podium though as Katamatite's Sam Dorsey flew home in the count to join Van Zyl on 15 votes.

It looked as if Cobram's whirlwind opener would finish streets ahead of the rest of the competition for a second summer in a row after storming to 14 votes after seven rounds — a lead of eight over the closest challenger.

But it took until the last match of the regular season for the Tiger to snare another vote, and by that time it was Dorsey who led the count after dominating for the Boosey Creek Tigers.

Naturally, Van Zyl and Dorsey were also included in the association's Team of the Year.

The former whacked 500 runs at an average of 50 throughout the regular season — also snaring 12 wickets at 20 across the campaign.

Deniliquin's Dean Edge, Andrew Hogan and Brad Todd, Katamatite's Ash Saunders and Barooga's Daniel Ellis were the other batsmen in the squad, with Cobram's Adam De Cicco claiming the all-rounder spot.

Nathalia's Luke Quinn took the gloves as the wicketkeeper, with Dorsey (283 at 40.43 and 25 at 10.24) joined by Brodie Bennett, Evan Pocock (Deniliquin) and Liam Benn (Cobram-Yarroweyah United) as the bowling contingent.

Other awards included Cobram-Yarroweyah United young gun Jack Andrew claiming the Rising Star Award, Dorsey snaring the Gerard McGrath Medal for best senior representative player and clubmate Ben Lukies the Michael Cleary Shield as the junior representative star.

Barooga's Richard Lavery won the Gemmill Medal as the division one best-and-fairest player, with Cobram's Bernie Kelly claiming the division two A & C Owen Shield.

