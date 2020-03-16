MVCA | Deniliquin wins thrilling premier division decider

Years of grand final heartache are over for Deniliquin after the outfit claimed the Murray Valley Cricket Association premier division title at the weekend.

The Rhinos had lost the previous two deciders — and looked firmly on the back foot at various stages of this summer's grand final against Barooga — but lifted to reign supreme at Cobram Showgrounds on Sunday after a thrilling contest.

The Hawks won the toss and elected to take first use of the pitch in an attempt to set a defendable total.

On the back of the efforts of Jamie Stanyer (48 from 125 deliveries), Daniel Ellis (32 from 32) and Matt Jaensch (24 from 121) it looked as if they would, but Rhinos superstar Andrew Hogan had other ideas.

In a mesmerising spell of bowling, Hogan claimed 5-8 from 14 overs — with 10 of those maidens — to rip the heart out of Barooga's batting line-up and have it all-out for 133.

Hogan's efforts were enough to have him named man of the match — but Deniliquin's job was not done yet.

After moving to 2-92 thanks largely to the work of Ash Germano (40 from 192) and skipper Brad Todd (30 from 131), the Rhinos began to wobble.

Jaensch — amidst a herculean spell of his own — along with youngster Jake Poole (2-20 from 10) helped snare four wickets for 12 runs among a wider collapse of 5-31.

But Liam Pitts (11 not out) and Mick Barnett (six not out) held their nerve to send the Deniliquin camp into scenes of celebration.

“It's just amazing, particularly for the boys who have been there from the start of the Rhinos,” Deniliquin coach John Arthur told the Pastoral Times.

“We haven't won a two-day premiership up until now and it's an incredible feeling.

“It was a roller coaster of a game. At points I thought we had it and then I thought Barooga were in control.

“There was no relaxation for either side's spectators for the last 20 overs, it was really a classic hour struggle.

“You don't see that any more with the short forms of the game and even though they lost I'm sure it will be a game that Barooga will never forget either.”

When the dust settled Jaensch could count himself unlucky not to have a best afield medal around his neck after adding 4-44 from 41.2 overs — with 21 of them costing no runs — to his batting efforts, while Mandus Venter (2-44) joined Hogan with multiple wickets for Deniliquin.