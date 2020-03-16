Sport

MVCA | Deniliquin wins thrilling premier division decider

By Tyler Maher

MVCA premier division champion: Deniliquin.

1 of 3

Winners: Deniliquin captain Brad Todd and coach John Arthur.

2 of 3

Star player: Andrew Hogan.

3 of 3

Years of grand final heartache are over for Deniliquin after the outfit claimed the Murray Valley Cricket Association premier division title at the weekend.

The Rhinos had lost the previous two deciders — and looked firmly on the back foot at various stages of this summer's grand final against Barooga — but lifted to reign supreme at Cobram Showgrounds on Sunday after a thrilling contest.

The Hawks won the toss and elected to take first use of the pitch in an attempt to set a defendable total.

On the back of the efforts of Jamie Stanyer (48 from 125 deliveries), Daniel Ellis (32 from 32) and Matt Jaensch (24 from 121) it looked as if they would, but Rhinos superstar Andrew Hogan had other ideas.

In a mesmerising spell of bowling, Hogan claimed 5-8 from 14 overs — with 10 of those maidens — to rip the heart out of Barooga's batting line-up and have it all-out for 133.

Hogan's efforts were enough to have him named man of the match — but Deniliquin's job was not done yet.

After moving to 2-92 thanks largely to the work of Ash Germano (40 from 192) and skipper Brad Todd (30 from 131), the Rhinos began to wobble.

Jaensch — amidst a herculean spell of his own — along with youngster Jake Poole (2-20 from 10) helped snare four wickets for 12 runs among a wider collapse of 5-31.

But Liam Pitts (11 not out) and Mick Barnett (six not out) held their nerve to send the Deniliquin camp into scenes of celebration.

“It's just amazing, particularly for the boys who have been there from the start of the Rhinos,” Deniliquin coach John Arthur told the Pastoral Times.

“We haven't won a two-day premiership up until now and it's an incredible feeling.

“It was a roller coaster of a game. At points I thought we had it and then I thought Barooga were in control.

“There was no relaxation for either side's spectators for the last 20 overs, it was really a classic hour struggle.

“You don't see that any more with the short forms of the game and even though they lost I'm sure it will be a game that Barooga will never forget either.”

When the dust settled Jaensch could count himself unlucky not to have a best afield medal around his neck after adding 4-44 from 41.2 overs — with 21 of them costing no runs — to his batting efforts, while Mandus Venter (2-44) joined Hogan with multiple wickets for Deniliquin.

Latest articles

National

WA’s confirmed virus cases surge to 28

Western Australia has had its biggest one-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases, which surged by 10 overnight to 28.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld LNP senator McDonald has coronavirus

Queensland Nationals senator Susan McDonald has tested positive for coronavirus after having a sore throat and mild temperature last week.

AAP Newswire
National

Disability inquiry cancels public events

The disability royal commission has postponed its next three hearings and cancelled all other public events due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie to be launched in earnest this weekend

A book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie will be launched in earnest this weekend. Shepparton Boxing Gym will host a regional sparring day from 10 am at its Glenn St facility, with Marty Camilleri’s tribute to the Goulburn Valley...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Local sports events postponed and cancelled due to coronavirus

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. As it has in all walks of life, the worsening coronavirus...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Outside The Box: Haisman Shield top 10 players

Award-winning column franchise Outside The Box returns to once again not shy away from tackling the big issues — such as who are the Haisman Shield’s best 10 players? After a summer spent training, crunching numbers in the lab with Kingy and...

Alex Mitchell