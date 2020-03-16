Tat Chat | Merrigum Golf Club

5370537724001

It was opening day for Merrigum golfers, and while the day was fine it was a less than pleasant one for golf with very strong winds prevailing all day. It didn't stop one pair having a good score in the 4BBB Stableford event, but for the rest it was a real struggle.

Phil Savage sponsored two supplementary nearest-the-pins for a second shot on the 11th and third shot on the 16th. Cory Berghofer and new member Lucas Brown were the comprehensive winners with a score of 45 points.