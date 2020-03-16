Tat Chat | Merrigum Golf Club

Sport
Tat Chat | Merrigum Golf ClubBy Shepparton News
It was opening day for Merrigum golfers, and while the day was fine it was a less than pleasant one for golf with very strong winds prevailing all day. It didn't stop one pair having a good score in the 4BBB Stableford event, but for the rest it was a real struggle.
Phil Savage sponsored two supplementary nearest-the-pins for a second shot on the 11th and third shot on the 16th. Cory Berghofer and new member Lucas Brown were the comprehensive winners with a score of 45 points.
Cory is usually a very steady player and teamed well with a generously handicapped Lucas to put daylight between them and the next best. Cory had his eye in on the par threes, winning the only two nearest-the-pins to go off on the shorter holes, the ninth and the 14th.
The strong southerly blew everyone off line on the 12th, so there will be a double jackpot there next week.
The runners-up were Frank Leyden and Russell Dunn with 40 points, two points ahead of the next best. The nearest second shot on the 11th was into the teeth of the wind and went begging, but Bruce Brown narrowly had the closest third shot on the 16th.
The chook shed challenge was a tie so it too will jackpot to this coming week.
Saturday's event is Stableford.