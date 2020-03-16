Sport

Tat Chat | Merrigum Golf Club

By Shepparton News

Tat Chat | Merrigum golf.

1 of 1

It was opening day for Merrigum golfers, and while the day was fine it was a less than pleasant one for golf with very strong winds prevailing all day. It didn't stop one pair having a good score in the 4BBB Stableford event, but for the rest it was a real struggle.

Phil Savage sponsored two supplementary nearest-the-pins for a second shot on the 11th and third shot on the 16th. Cory Berghofer and new member Lucas Brown were the comprehensive winners with a score of 45 points.

Cory is usually a very steady player and teamed well with a generously handicapped Lucas to put daylight between them and the next best. Cory had his eye in on the par threes, winning the only two nearest-the-pins to go off on the shorter holes, the ninth and the 14th.

The strong southerly blew everyone off line on the 12th, so there will be a double jackpot there next week.

The runners-up were Frank Leyden and Russell Dunn with 40 points, two points ahead of the next best. The nearest second shot on the 11th was into the teeth of the wind and went begging, but Bruce Brown narrowly had the closest third shot on the 16th.

The chook shed challenge was a tie so it too will jackpot to this coming week.

Saturday's event is Stableford.

Latest articles

Soccer

Phoenix star Davila set to self-isolate

Ulises Davila will be among the Wellington Phoenix players self-isolating in Sydney from Tuesday, delaying a planned trip to see his newborn son in Mexico.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

A-League to continue despite coronavirus

Football Federation Australia says the A-League and W-League will continue despite the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

German Bundesliga to make tough choices

Germany’s top flight soccer teams face tough choices as they meet on Monday to decide how to handle the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie to be launched in earnest this weekend

A book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie will be launched in earnest this weekend. Shepparton Boxing Gym will host a regional sparring day from 10 am at its Glenn St facility, with Marty Camilleri’s tribute to the Goulburn Valley...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Local sports events postponed and cancelled due to coronavirus

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. As it has in all walks of life, the worsening coronavirus...

Tyler Maher
Sport

VACSAL tournament excites in Shepparton once again

It was a big weekend of basketball at Shepparton Sports Stadium, as teams from across the state took part in the Victorian Aboriginal Community Services Association Ltd Basketball Classic.

Megan Fisher