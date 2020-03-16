Sport

Tat Chat | Tatura Bowls

By Shepparton News

Come in skipper: Joyce Andrus.

Tatura Bowls Club's premiership ambitions came to a disappointing end when it lost to Stanhope in the Division 6 West grand final played at Hill Top at the weekend.

In very windy conditions with the extra-fast greens making it difficult for both teams to settle down and find their line, Stanhope won on all three rinks to defeat Tatura by 15 shots, 75 to 60.

At the lunch break, Tatura had two of the three rinks in front and was holding a slender two-shot lead, 31 to 29, but was outscored following the break.

Through the pennant season little separated these two teams; in round 4 they played a draw and in round 11 Stanhope won by just 4 shots.

Tatura's Rod Kirby (s), Dave Westin, Michael Stone and Faye Attwood played against Barry "Whopper" Williams (s), Jorja Ponton, Tom Young and Hayley Hancock and were facing a tough day on the greens when they were behind by 10 shots, 8 to 18, on the 12th end, having won on only four ends. By day's end there was still a 10-shot margin, 19 to 29, as Kirby's rink battled on but couldn't make up the deficit.

Seth Tziros (s), Paul Hussey, Jeff Hussey and Paul Nowland started well against John Gibbs (s), David Grant, Gavin Poole and Geoff Crilly, dominating early by winning six ends out of 10 until lunch and up 10 shots to seven, but then could only manage six more winning ends for the remainder and were outscored, 10 shots to 17. The final result was Tziros’ team losing by four shots, 20 to 24.

Joyce Andrus (s), Bob Bordett, Col Johnson and Graham Andrus led for much of the day against Clarrie Weller (s), Graeme Nurse, Andrew Draffin and Gordon Mackay and were in front on the penultimate end but dropped two shots on the last to be narrowly defeated by one shot, 21 to 22.

There was a sombre mood back at the club, for the Tatura members had expected a far different result than their 15-shot 60 to 75 loss to their Stanhope opposition. For the second year in a row the runner-up tag has been Tatura's reward.

Tatura's presentation night for club awards will be held on Friday, April 3 from 6.30 pm and members and friends are requested to indicate their attendance intentions on the noticeboard. The club tea will be a casserole night with volunteer members requested to liaise with Jenny Johnson on casserole varieties.

— John Crilly

