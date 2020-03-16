Tat Chat | Tatura Basketball Association

Sport

By Shepparton News

To the Tatura Basketball Community:

We received an email from Basketball Victoria Friday afternoon at 4 pm. They have suspended all Basketball Victoria programs, effective Friday, March 13 in response to the COVID-19 (also known as coronavirus) situation.

Tatura Amateur Basketball Association will follow their guidelines and work with the Victorian Government and local health authorities to help ensure the health and well-being of all our players, coaches, referees, staff and spectators.

Further updates will be provided as we receive them.

Regards,
Lisa Cullum, president, Tatura Basketball Association

