Tat Chat | Tatura Basketball Association

Tat Chat | Tatura Basketball AssociationBy Shepparton News
To the Tatura Basketball Community:
We received an email from Basketball Victoria Friday afternoon at 4 pm. They have suspended all Basketball Victoria programs, effective Friday, March 13 in response to the COVID-19 (also known as coronavirus) situation.
Tatura Amateur Basketball Association will follow their guidelines and work with the Victorian Government and local health authorities to help ensure the health and well-being of all our players, coaches, referees, staff and spectators.
Further updates will be provided as we receive them.
Regards,
Lisa Cullum, president, Tatura Basketball Association