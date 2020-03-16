Tat Chat | Hill Top women’s notes

5370537724001

The Stroke, Monthly Medal event sponsored by Drummond Golf and Newton’s Parcel Service was played in pleasant conditions on March 11.

Joan Hill is having a purple patch lately, taking out the Monthly Medal in January as well as the March Medal. Joan also won A-grade and the best scratch score with 90-19-71 nett, which reduced her handicap by one. Runner-up was Chris Coleman with 76 nett on count-back.

B-grade winner was Josie De Ieso with 76 nett; runner-up was Phyl Fiddes with 78 nett on count-back.