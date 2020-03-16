Sport

Tat Chat | Hill Top women’s notes

By Shepparton News

Tat Chat | Hill Top women's golf notes.

1 of 1

The Stroke, Monthly Medal event sponsored by Drummond Golf and Newton’s Parcel Service was played in pleasant conditions on March 11.
Joan Hill is having a purple patch lately, taking out the Monthly Medal in January as well as the March Medal. Joan also won A-grade and the best scratch score with 90-19-71 nett, which reduced her handicap by one. Runner-up was Chris Coleman with 76 nett on count-back.

B-grade winner was Josie De Ieso with 76 nett; runner-up was Phyl Fiddes with 78 nett on count-back.

Jan Coe, Chris Beard, Kerry Gross, Sue Turnbull and Sheryl Curran all received a ball for 78 nett.

Nearest to the pins — Blossom with Love 3rd: Liz Mulcahy; Tatura Hot Bread 6th: Lynda O’Shannessy; Café Alofa 9th: Sue Turnbull; Lindsay’s Jewels and Gifts 14th: Bev Roberts.

Nine-hole competition: Roylyn Harris won with 55 nett.

Wednesday’s event: Irish Team Stableford (Best 3). Dress-up time for Irish Teams, in your green/orange finery or decorate your cart. Organise you own team if possible. Sponsor: Railway Hotel.

— W.O.F.

Latest articles

Soccer

Phoenix star Davila set to self-isolate

Ulises Davila will be among the Wellington Phoenix players self-isolating in Sydney from Tuesday, delaying a planned trip to see his newborn son in Mexico.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

A-League to continue despite coronavirus

Football Federation Australia says the A-League and W-League will continue despite the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

German Bundesliga to make tough choices

Germany’s top flight soccer teams face tough choices as they meet on Monday to decide how to handle the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie to be launched in earnest this weekend

A book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie will be launched in earnest this weekend. Shepparton Boxing Gym will host a regional sparring day from 10 am at its Glenn St facility, with Marty Camilleri’s tribute to the Goulburn Valley...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Local sports events postponed and cancelled due to coronavirus

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. As it has in all walks of life, the worsening coronavirus...

Tyler Maher
Sport

VACSAL tournament excites in Shepparton once again

It was a big weekend of basketball at Shepparton Sports Stadium, as teams from across the state took part in the Victorian Aboriginal Community Services Association Ltd Basketball Classic.

Megan Fisher