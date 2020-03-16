Tat Chat | Hill Top women’s notes

Sport
Tat Chat | Hill Top women’s notesBy Shepparton News
The Stroke, Monthly Medal event sponsored by Drummond Golf and Newton’s Parcel Service was played in pleasant conditions on March 11.
Joan Hill is having a purple patch lately, taking out the Monthly Medal in January as well as the March Medal. Joan also won A-grade and the best scratch score with 90-19-71 nett, which reduced her handicap by one. Runner-up was Chris Coleman with 76 nett on count-back.
B-grade winner was Josie De Ieso with 76 nett; runner-up was Phyl Fiddes with 78 nett on count-back.
Jan Coe, Chris Beard, Kerry Gross, Sue Turnbull and Sheryl Curran all received a ball for 78 nett.
Nearest to the pins — Blossom with Love 3rd: Liz Mulcahy; Tatura Hot Bread 6th: Lynda O’Shannessy; Café Alofa 9th: Sue Turnbull; Lindsay’s Jewels and Gifts 14th: Bev Roberts.
Nine-hole competition: Roylyn Harris won with 55 nett.
Wednesday’s event: Irish Team Stableford (Best 3). Dress-up time for Irish Teams, in your green/orange finery or decorate your cart. Organise you own team if possible. Sponsor: Railway Hotel.
