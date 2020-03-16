GVBD division six | Stanhope beats Tatura

Stanhope is celebrating its first Goulburn Valley Bowls Division weekend pennant premiership since 2015 after claiming its division six west grand final on Saturday.

Against Tatura, the Lions won all three rinks, but could never breathe easy, eventually triumphing 75-60 for a 15-shot win.

It completed an impressive season for Stanhope in which it lost just two matches to finish second on the ladder, before two strong finals wins added to its trophy cabinet.

Club president Dave Millard was proud of the effort, particularly that of the side's younger members.

“It was an exciting day really, a very close game for the whole day,” he said.

“Everyone was on edge throughout, it was quite thrilling really.

“We were lucky enough to get the sixes over the line, and there's a couple of young kids in that side in Hayley (Hancock) and Jorja (Ponton), so it was very exciting for them to get across the line. Their fathers both play in our division one side, and they were both there cheering them on.”

Millard said the premiership completed a breakout season for the club, in which its three sides all made finals, as well as an impact once there.

“It's been an awesome season, I've been involved with the club for about 10 years and I think in that time I've seen about one division six premiership,” he said.

“Apart from that we've basically never made finals apart from once in division five. So for our division one side to finish the season third, our division five side finish second and our division six to win the grand final, that's an absolutely awesome season for the Stanhope Bowls Club.”

Stanhope 75 d Tatura 60

Barry Williams 29 d Roderick Kirby 19

Clarence Weller 22 d Joyce Andrus 21

John Gibbs 24 d Seth Tziros 20

