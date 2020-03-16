Sport

GVBD | Seymour claims division five glory over Stanhope

By Aydin Payne

Premier: Seymour celebrates its division five premiership.

Seymour has ended multiple years of heartache in division five of Goulburn Valley Bowls Division on Saturday, prevailing over Stanhope by six shots in the grand final.

The Lions, who have finished runner-up in the past two seasons of division five weekend pennant, saluted 69 to 63 at Hill Top Bowls Club.

It was an emphatic start to the match by Seymour, as the victor clinched the first rink by 10 shots.

Skip Steve Reed got the ball rolling with a 29-19 win, while Kenneth Butcher's rink made sure Seymour would be ending its run of division five losses with a 25-18 rink win.

The strong performances in the first two rinks put Seymour in a convincing position, as it held a 54 to 37 lead.

But Stanhope rallied late in the piece and claimed the final rink by 11 shots, with Peter Myers’ rink clinching a 26-15 win, which cut the margin back to six by the end of the match.

The fightback from Stanhope put a fright through Seymour's players, but the early damage from Reed's and Butcher's rinks allowed the Lions to edge over the line.

Club president Greg Quillinan said the entire club was proud of the performance and resilience from the outfit to claim victory.

“We are really proud of the win, it was a great hard-fought win,” he said.

“It was third time lucky too, after a couple of years of runner-up finishes.

“Steve Reed's rink got the ball rolling at the start and helped set the platform for the winning result.

“Everyone is very pleased and it was a great win for the club.”

Seymour 69 d Stanhope 63

Steve Reed 29 d Brian Stokes 19

Kenneth Butcher 25 d Cyril Evans 18

Eliot Jarman 15 lt Peter Myers 26

