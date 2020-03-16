GVBD division four | Tallygaroopna beats East Shepparton

Tallygaroopna's perfect Goulburn Valley Bowls Division season was completed on Saturday as its division four side claimed its grand final in dominant fashion.

After a table-topping regular season, Tally wrapped things up in style with a 122-68 win against East Shepparton, winning all four rinks in a brilliant display.

Bill Conley's 40-9 rink result against Mick Italia led the way, but each player did their part, with Peter Emanuelli (25-13), Shane Carter (33-26) and Trevor Exton (24-20) all getting the job done.

Club president Dean Jones, who played with the division four team, said the win completed an outstanding season — not just for his team, but the club.

“We were really pleased as a team, and pleased for the club because a lot of work has gone into it,” he said.

“To have two teams in a grand final was great and even better to come home with two premierships.

“(The match) was a struggle, the conditions were tough with the wind, although that's the same for both teams. In the end the result looks really good and looks comfortable, but it never is in a grand final.

“The season has been exactly that — tight across the top five, and one win could drop you almost from first to fifth.”

With the club only entering two teams, two premierships proved the dream result for Tallygaroopna, with the club's powerful division two side also winning well to secure promotion to the association's top tier.

“To only have 30-odd members, to have two sides reaching the grand final is just unbelievable for the club,” Jones said.

“There were great celebrations and a bit of emotion, it's for all the people that have put into our club in the years gone by to build it to what it is today.

“We're taking some small steps and we've achieved a bit this season, and now we'll see where we go from here. We're already looking forward to next season.”

Tallygaroopna 122 d East Shepparton 68

Trevor Exton 24 d Gino Cervi 20

Shane Carter 33 d Ivan Hall 26

Bill Conley 40 d Mick Italia 9

Peter Emanuelli 25 d Chris Johnson 13

