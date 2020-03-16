GVBD | Big win for small club Rushworth in division three

Sport

Rushworth secured the division three weekend pennant premiership on Saturday in a big boost for the small club.

Tackling Shepparton Golf at Tatura, Rushworth claimed the club's first Goulburn Valley Bowls Division flag since the 2015-16 season — also in division three weekend pennant — in a 101-89 victory.

Club member Bruce Wootton — who played third to Jean Sprague on Saturday — said the win was a great morale boost for the side, that had been struggling for numbers this summer.

“It was good, we're pretty short on numbers,” Wootton said.

“We were very happy with the win, we battled a bit towards the end of the home and away season.

“We're only a small club with just a division three, but a pennant win is great whether it's division one or any other division.

“It's the ultimate goal for the club, when you first start the season you want to play as well as you can, and if you can win the premiership then even better.”

Sprague, Wootton, Geoff Durston (second) and Barbara Rogerson (lead) went down to Golf's Frank Ivak 16-30, while Barry Weaver, Geoff Hawking, Max McElhinney and John Quirk had a narrow loss to John Tucker's rink, 25-26.

But Chris Garvey's quartet of Debbie and Barry Thompson and Rob Schumacher claimed a 32-15 win against Dennis Newby and Barbara Garvey found a 28-18 triumph over Kris Wright alongside Chris Williams, Neville Thompson and Mavis Marshall to spearhead the victory.

“Everyone contributed, the selectors stuck with the group even though we had a few losses towards the end of the home and away season and the whole 16 got us over the line,” Wootton said.

“We were behind early, but managed to get in front towards the end, it was very good and the club was very happy and very pleased.”

The win will also have Rushworth promoted to the division two ranks next season.

Rushworth 101 d Shepparton Golf 89

Jean Sprague 16 lt Frank Ivak 30

Barbara Garvey 28 d Kris Wright 18

Chris Garvey 32 d Dennis Newby 15

Barry Weaver 25 lt John Tucker 26

