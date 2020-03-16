GVBD | Euroa salutes in the division six eastern competition

Euroa Bowls Club has claimed the Goulburn Valley Bowls Division 2019-20 division six eastern conference title against Shepparton Park at the weekend.

It was a dominant performance from the get-go by Euroa, as it saluted 72 to 58 at Hill Top on Saturday.

The Magpies claimed the opening two rinks, but dropped the third, as they skipped away to a memorable 14-shot victory.

Skip George Andrews kick-started the day with a 22-17 win in the first rink, but it was Jim Davidson's rink victory that orchestrated the eventual premiership success.

Davidson and fellow rink members Margaret Goode, David Wilson and Tim Scarlett recorded a sublime 37-12 rink victory against their opposition.

The superb effort meant Euroa held a commanding 59-29 lead with one rink left in the match.

However, a brave performance from Park's Lloyd Mawson's rink reeled the scoreline back to 14 shots, after it saluted 29-13.

Euroa chairman Max Griffiths said he was pleased with the win and that club coach Eric Sellenger instilled belief in the outfit before it headed to Tatura.

“Our coach Eric Sellenger did a quick speech before they headed off and that certainly revved them up and they got off to a strong start,” Griffiths said.

“Their confidence kicked in and the second rink win was an excellent result.

“It was a terrific win and it was a great all-round team effort, the club is very proud of their efforts and their sportsmanship on the day.

“In terms of the size of the club, we are very fortunate to bring home another premiership after the midweek div two title.”

Euroa 72 d Shepparton Park 58

George Andrews 22 d Doug Cross 17

Jim Davidson 37 d Norm Mitchelmore 12

Neville Harris 13 d by Lloyd Mawson 29