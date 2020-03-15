Sport

GVBD | Shepparton Park gallant in defeat

By Tyler Maher

Ready: Shepparton Park's Peter Matthews.

Hall or nothing: Shepparton Park's Brian Hall.

In action: Shepparton Park's Paul Becroft.

Is Don, is good: Shepparton Park's Don Dickinson.

Watchful: The action had everyone enthralled.

On top of the action: The crowd had a great view of the contest.

Shepparton Park was almost able to bring down the dynasty of Shepparton Golf.

But Paul Nichols and his troops, after leading for most of the day at Tatura in the division one Goulburn Valley Bowls Division grand final, fell at the last hurdle in an eventual nine-shot defeat.

“I said to them at the end of it, they were very competitive and I was very proud of them,” Nichols said.

“They're the state champions at the moment so we did really well.

“We were winning for most of the day, but we just fell at the end because they're more experienced I reckon.

“They deserved to win, they fought back well.”

It took until the final 10 ends of the match for Golf to put its nose back in front in the contest, and although the Parkers found one final push in the form of a three count on the 97th end, the perennial premier was able to stave off any last-gasp heroics.

But the Parkers will be back for more next summer.

“It just shows us where we're at now,” Nichols said.

“Everyone was writing us off a few years ago when I first came to Park.

“We did well, I was very pleased with them.”

