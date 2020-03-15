D-grade grand final | Invergordon breaks premiership drought

Invergordon's long wait for a Cricket Shepparton premiership is over after winning a thrilling SJ Perry finale on Saturday.

In beating Kyabram at Vibert Reserve, the Hawks claimed just their fifth premiership in club history and their first since 2003-04, in the process redeeming themselves from last year's decider disaster where they were infamously bowled out for 32.

Skipper Aaryn Cormican said the premiership meant the world to the team.

“Most of us boys have been out there for a long time, right through juniors,” Cormican said.

“We don't take things too seriously, we like to have fun and we've lost a few finals, so it was good to finally win one for the small community. I thought Kyabram played the match in great spirits, so just thanks to them for the match.”

A similar story to last year's grand final looked to be playing out after they won the toss and batted; Harley Green was caught with the first ball of the innings with Pat Riordan (duck) and Aaryn Cormican (10) also dismissed early to leave the side 3-15.

But they kicked back hard via match-winner Lachie Gilligan, who blasted his way to 57 to steady the ship and help the side to 128, before it was bowled out in the 37th over.

Makenzie Ryan (3-24) was the pick of the Redback bowlers, while Matt McDonald, Daniel Anderson and Michael Rosser each took two.

“Harley went with the first ball of the match, Patrick Riordan went for a duck too, we just needed a couple of guys to stay out there for a bit and bat for time,” Cormican said.

“Lachie and Trav put on a few which got us going and back in the match, in the end that's probably a match-winning partnership.

“He was massive, he's been away for a couple of seasons and for him to come back to the club and play a role like that was huge. He really knuckled down and worked hard for his runs, he was huge for us.”

The Redbacks also lost an early wicket with Peter Ryan (one) dismissed at 1-4, but they stabilised quickly to push to 1-39.

But the game slowly swung as the Inver bowlers took control, a span of 5-25 — that included the dismissal of leading scorer Jayden Fitzgerald (27) — leaving Kyabram 6-64 and well and truly on the ropes.

While the Hawks felt on the verge, the Redbacks would not die quietly and punched on to 6-100 via Anderson (20) and McDonald (25 not out), before Inver landed the game's final blows, punctuated by a run-out to seal the title.

“Obviously it was a pretty high-intensity game with a pretty close finish,” Cormican said.

“It ebbed and flowed throughout, we were up and down a bit, at one stage we thought we had them, but they put on a bit of a partnership.

“They made a few runs early with a couple of partnerships, it was good we were just able to tighten things up a bit and bowl a few maidens. Chasing in a grand final is pretty hard, so it was all about a few tight overs to create the pressure.

“A couple of the late wickets were run-outs and the last wicket was a run-out, and the boys celebrated pretty hard after that one.”