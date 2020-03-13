Payney’s Punt | All-Star Mile day

The richest mile race in the world is back for the second time today and Payney's Punt has you covered as we go through the nine-race card.

Caulfield will host the second running of the $5 million race, with the rail out 6 m around the entire circuit.

With a bit of wet weather around yesterday, expect the track to be graded a Soft 5 or 6 when race one kicks off after noon.

Today will be the first time races have returned to Caulfield since Blue Diamond Stakes, where the track bias was a large talking point in the day's after the February 22 races.

If you have been following Payney's Punt in recent weeks then you would know about our ordinary performances, especially the disastrous Echuca Cup day last weekend.

But as my Dad told me the night after a large day at the Warrnambool races, "the next win is always just around the corner".

Who knew that the corner would be the length of the Flemington straight though?

Good luck to those having a peruse today and as always, gamble responsibly.

● In local greyhound racing news, the Shepparton Cup will be held next Saturday night.

Entry is free and there will be plenty of activities on the night, with former AFL star Brent ‘Boomer’ Harvey in attendance.

Race 1. 1.05 pm - Grand Handicap Mile (1600 m)

The day kicks off with a BM80 over the mile and look for Sunday Pray (4) to look to lead. The six-year-old comes in with three consecutive placings and where he finishes in this race could reveal how the rest of the day shapes out. It will be interesting to see if there is any forward showing bias in the track again and the pack are unable to reel him in. Must respect Sentimentalist (8), who has the clever Linda Meech on board. All the money is for Rainbow Thief (6) who comes in off the back of a win last start, but rises in class here. Looking to Skiddaw (7) though here, past winner at this track and distance and will be better off for a recent placing at Sandown.

Top tip: Skiddaw

Race 2. 1.40 pm - Grand Handicap Classic (2400 m)

In the second of the day, it's a steep jump in distance over 2400 m and Grand Promenade (3) has been crunched into short odds. The Maher and Eustace-trained stayer has two tough wins over 2000 m since breaking through for a maiden in Warrnambool. Chasing three straight wins and is likely to set the pace here. Igniter (6) has been runner-up to Grand Promenade in past two, but has poor form on soft tracks. The Danny O'Brien-trained Clementina (8) was beaten in a close battle last start in a BM78 race over 2000 m. Has a low weight and flashes home. Watch the market.

Top tip: Grand Promenade

Race 3. 2.15 pm - Redoute's Choice Stakes (1000 m)

There is a familiar name in the first sprint of the day, with Black Cavier's third offspring Ready For Cavier (7) heading to the races for the first time. The daughter to the great mare is one of three making their debut in this race. No surprises to see Chris Waller's Celestial Sol (2) attract a fair chunk of the market. It's on debut and claimed a trial win on heavy footing, gets the inside gate here as well. Top-weight runner Destination (1) has a great time across 1000 m and has the blinkers off for the first time. Look back to the first race of River Night (5), where the filly placed behind Hanseatic and ran second to Ilovemyself by less than a length at last start. Looks ready to break maiden.

Top tip: River Night

Race 4. 2.50 pm - VOBIS Gold Reef (1600 m)

Back out to the mile and it looks a two-horse race (pardon the pun) between Parmie (7) and Thought Of That (1). There will be a fast start from most of the runners drawn on the inside, with Thought Of That likely to push clear from barrier six. Has a decent record on soft ground too. Although Parmie let us down at her last day at the races, the filly has been close to the placings at Group Three level. Has won twice on soft tracks and placed both times at two attempts at Caulfield.

Top tip: Parmie

Race 5. 3.25 pm - Mornington Cup Prelude (2000 m)

Another race between two likely winners in the fifth over 2000 m, with Secret Blaze (4) and Salsamor (7) garnering our interests. Inverloch and Odean are set to push to the front, with Secret Blaze sitting off the pace and Salsamor in the midfield. Secret Blaze finished just over a length behind recent Australian Cup winner Fifty Stars in the Group 2 Blamey Stakes, should be suited here with second run from eight-week let-up. Salsamor has claimed two-in-a-row at this distance and comes off a win in the Wangaratta Cup. Must respect here. One for exotics is Dogmatic (9), who has built a strong record over this distance and at Caulfield.

Top tip: Secret Blaze

Race 6. 4.05 pm - Inglis Dash (1100 m)

Plenty of speed in this dash over 1100 m, with inside drawn runners Sartorial Splendor (1) and The Mobot (9) set to fire out quickly. Sartorial Splendor finished last in recent jump in the Rubiton Stakes, but claimed the Group 3 Red Anchor Stakes at Moonee Valley last spring. Can turn it around quicky and may prove hard to chase down at Caulfield. A real outsider is Born A Warrior (4), comes in with great form on wet tracks, placing in the Silver Slipper in Sydney last year. Could ruffle a few feathers and has value for those looking.

Top tip: Born A Warrior

Race 7. 4.45 pm - All-Star Mile (1600 m)

The main event rolls around in race seven and it's going to be a cracking race with plenty of talent in the mix. There is no stopping Alligator Blood (11), with the extraordinary colt on the hunt for six-straight wins. Claimed the Australian Guineas over the mile last start, after he kicked clear in the final 200 m. Will go forward here at Caulfield and sit up the front. He is a future champion. It looks like Melody Belle (9) and Fierce Impact (3) will be there about, but Kolding (1) is one to watch. Forget last start in the Futurity Stakes, gets the blinkers here and claimed the Golden Eagle last year. Superstorm (13) is another at double figure odds that is worth watching. Flashed home to finish runner-up behind Alligator Blood in the Guineas in first crack in Victoria which you must respect.

Top tip: Alligator Blood

Race 8. 5.25 pm - Anniversary Vase (1600 m)

After the feature race its another mile hit-out and Admiral's Joker (2) has crashed harder than the stock market during the week to be a short-priced favourite here. Always have liked this gelding since his Seymour Cup victory and in past three attempts he has finished less than two lengths behind the winners. Finished third behind Fifty Stars and Secret Blaze in last hit-out. Ready to get back on the winner's list here and will be flashing home late. Hellova Street (1) always puts in good efforts at this distance, placing 10 times from 13 attempts and enters this race with solid form.

Top tip: Admiral's Joker

Race 9. 5.55 pm - Grand Handicap Sprint (1200 m)

Payney's Punt's best of the day comes in race nine and we have trusted Willie Pike to bring home the bacon in the last. The Western Australian jockey is on board Battle Storm (2), which returns from a 34-week spell. Has a terrific first-up record with two wins and loves the track with a bit of sting out of it with three wins on soft ground.

Top tip: Battle Storm

