Reinehr secures Victorian selection

Former Shepparton rower, Sophie Reinehr has achieved one of her goals in gaining selection in the Victorian women's youth eight.

She will compete at the Kings and Queens Cup national regatta at Penrith on March 29.

Shepparton Rowing Club president Geoff Withers said that it was a significant achievement for Reinehr who is now studying at La Trobe University in Melbourne. She has been competing this year for the Mercantile Rowing Club.

Reinehr learned to row in Shepparton and was twice the club's most outstanding rower.

Withers said that her recent success had it foundations when she stroked the Shepparton crew to a state title win in the coxed fours three seasons ago.

“Credit needs to be given to her club coach David Schier and also Olympian Richard Hamilton who gave valuable tutelage at regional training camps,” he said.

“She advanced her career dramatically recently in stroking the Mercantile club crew in the women's open eights at the state titles to an emphatic win. It was an eye catching performance for the state selectors.”

Reinehr, who is just 18, will compete in the under-21 youth eights for the Bi-Centennial Trophy. Victoria won a bronze medal in this event last year behind NSW and Queensland.

“The Victorian crew is training on the Yarra River twice a day hoping to be a candidate this year for a gold medal,” Withers said.

“As a mark of her achievement and to honour her selection the club and supporters will offer to fund her state blazer, being a time-honoured tradition in rowing.”