GVBD division one grand final preview | Shepparton Golf

Shepparton Golf is in the box seat to secure its fifth top tier Goulburn Valley Bowls Division premiership in a row tomorrow.

The Golfers have won the past four division one flags - and five of the past seven - and are the only team to lay a hand on the Allan Matheson Shield since its inception ahead of the 2016-17 season.

But coach Brad Orr is much more focused on the here and now of attempting to defeat Shepparton Park at Tatura tomorrow than dreaming of past and future successes.

“We don't really read too much into the history or what other sides have done,” Orr said.

“We take it year by year and we're happy that we're there again and in with a chance of a premiership.”

With his entire club securing deep finals runs this season, Orr said the mood around the outfit was jubilant - but they know the job is not done yet despite defeating the Parkers a fortnight ago.

“Without a doubt it's great to be there again,” Orr said.

“The spirit around the club is really great at the moment, all of our sides made finals across midweek and weekend pennant and all of them made at least the preliminary final.

“Everyone is ready to go.

“A few people have been in and out of the side, the performances of the whole club keep that pressure on for selection and highlight the depth in the club.

“There's a few new faces in the ones who obviously haven't been around for the success yet, it keeps that hunger going nicely.

“We'll still look at the last few times we've played Park and learn a few things about what we did right and what we did wrong.”

The Tatura greens are in great condition and Orr is looking forward to battling for glory on them tomorrow - with a large crowd expected to cheer on proceedings.

“It looked like it was running really nicely for the midweek final, we'll go out there for a practice this week to get the feel for the green and the surrounds,” he said.

“The boys will be really ready to go come (tomorrow).

“We've made no changes, we quite like to settle the side down heading into finals as much as we can and back the 16 in from there, that won't change this year.

“I hope we get a big crowd of support, the division one and six sides will be out there (today) supporting the twos and threes and it should be the same (tomorrow) for us.”

Shepparton Golf's division one grand final side

Brad Orr (s), Col Power, Wayne Dagger, John Dagger; John Stokes (s), John Hallam, John Foley, Rhys Newby; John Gribble (s), Leigh Clark, Ian Ritchie, Peter Fairgrieve; David Daws (s), Kris Ferguson, Neville Manton, Glenn Power.