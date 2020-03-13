Sport

GVBD | Lower division grand finals

By Alex Mitchell

Tallygaroopna will be out to seal promotion to the Goulburn Valley Bowls Division's top tier during today's division two grand final.

After a season the word ‘dominant’ hardly begins to describe, Tally's talented team will look to ice its tasty cake against a Shepparton Golf group seeking its second division two title in three years.

Tally hits the decider with its undefeated status still intact, having gone 13-1-0 through the regular season before a narrow 88-85 qualifying final triumph against Golf.

But with a monstrous regular season shot difference of 483, it is fair to say anything short of a comfortable win would be a surprising result in the decider, particularly given Tally possesses the league's three top skips in Mark Ryan (13-1-0, +172), Joey Lia (10-2, 88) and Matt Robertson (9-2-1, 127).

But Golf's Graeme Myers, ranked number four, will look to keep the side in the contest, just as he did in the qualifying final with a 30-18 rink win against Robertson.

● Shepparton Golf will be looking to continue its run from fourth on the ladder all the way to a premiership when it takes on Rushworth in the division three grand final.

Golf has taken down East Shepparton (107-87) and Mooroopna Golf (109-83) in consecutive weeks to walk the tightrope to the decider, but the Tigers will be another challenge altogether.

The Tigers comfortably took down Royal Mooroopna in the qualifying final, winning 101-81 with Jean Sprague (26-14) and Chris Garvey (32-21) in ripping form.

Sprague has been the division's top skip this season and will be keen for another big performance, while Kris Wright has led Golf this season.

● Tallygaroopna will try and cap off its table-topping season with the division four premiership against East Shepparton.

East has raced to the decider from fourth on the table with wins against Hill Top (91-88) and Euroa (91-75), but Tally was also particularly impressive in its last outing, downing Euroa by 19 shots.

Tally got the chocolates when the sides met in round 11, 103-85, and boast two of the league's top-three skips in Shane Carter (11-2-1) and Garry Murphy (9-2-2).

● Division five's decider will see Stanhope and Seymour clash in a Lion derby, just as they did in the qualifying final.

It was Stanhope that tasted victory that day, 73-52, but Seymour bounced back beautifully last weekend to take out Mooroopna Golf, 92-64.

While Stanhope's Peter Myers tops the skip rankings, Seymour has numbers one and two in Kenneth Butcher and Eliot Jarman, meaning the ingredients for a delicious match are well and truly in the pantry.

● Division six east's grand final brings Euroa and Shepparton Park together again for the second time in a fortnight, with the Magpies looking to flip a three-shot loss from the qualifying final.

● Stanhope and Tatura will meet up in division six west, with a thrilling game in store no doubt.

Goulburn Valley Bowls Division weekend pennant grand finals

Today

Division 2 - Tallygaroopna v Shepparton Golf at Kyabram

Division 3 - Rushworth v Shepparton Golf at Tatura

Division 4 - Tallygaroopna v East Shepparton at Tatura

Division 5 - Stanhope v Seymour at Hill Top

Division 6E - Shepparton Park v Euroa at Hill Top

Division 6W - Stanhope v Tatura at Hill Top

Tomorrow

Division 1 - Shepparton Golf v Shepparton Park at Tatura

