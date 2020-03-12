Haisman Shield | Mooroopna ready to fight for a spot in premiership decider

The Cricket Shepparton Haisman Shield reigning premier is all that stands between Mooroopna reaching its first grand final in almost a decade.

There will be plenty of emotion come Sunday afternoon at Mooroopna Recreation Reserve if the Cats can win their way through to the decider.

But an almighty task lays ahead, with the hopeful Cats welcoming minor premier Numurkah to the Cattery for this weekend's semi-final clash.

Mooroopna captain Sam O'Brien said if his side was able to get the job done this weekend it would mean a lot to the club that last played in the Haisman Shield decider in 2010-11 season.

“If we can manage to get through it would be massive,” O'Brien said.

“Not just for us, but for the whole club, there has been so much hard work go in over a number of years.

“It would mean a lot to so many people, but there's still plenty of work left to do to get there.”

The Cats are coming off a strong win against Northerners last weekend, where import Henry Barrow starred with the willow — not with the ball.

Barrow, who has more than 50 wickets for the Haisman Shield season, top-scored with an important 65 runs at No. 10.

And in the round five victory against tomorrow's opponent, the left-arm quick collected a damaging 5-29 as Mooroopna defended its total of 153.

But as good a season Barrow has had, O'Brien hoped for an all-round effort from his outfit in the do-or-die contest.

“Henry has been fantastic for us across the entire season,” he said.

“But we can't just leave it to him or one person to get us over the line, we need an all-round team effort.

“We were able to enjoy a win over them last time, but we know how much of a quality outfit they are.

“We'll be going out there and giving it a real red-hot crack.”