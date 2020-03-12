Sport

Haisman Shield | Mooroopna ready to fight for a spot in premiership decider

By Aydin Payne

Leading the way: Mooroopna quick Henry Barrow has been a revelation this season for the Cats as they look to reach their first Haisman Shield final in nine years.

1 of 1

The Cricket Shepparton Haisman Shield reigning premier is all that stands between Mooroopna reaching its first grand final in almost a decade.

There will be plenty of emotion come Sunday afternoon at Mooroopna Recreation Reserve if the Cats can win their way through to the decider.

But an almighty task lays ahead, with the hopeful Cats welcoming minor premier Numurkah to the Cattery for this weekend's semi-final clash.

Mooroopna captain Sam O'Brien said if his side was able to get the job done this weekend it would mean a lot to the club that last played in the Haisman Shield decider in 2010-11 season.

“If we can manage to get through it would be massive,” O'Brien said.

“Not just for us, but for the whole club, there has been so much hard work go in over a number of years.

“It would mean a lot to so many people, but there's still plenty of work left to do to get there.”

The Cats are coming off a strong win against Northerners last weekend, where import Henry Barrow starred with the willow — not with the ball.

Barrow, who has more than 50 wickets for the Haisman Shield season, top-scored with an important 65 runs at No. 10.

And in the round five victory against tomorrow's opponent, the left-arm quick collected a damaging 5-29 as Mooroopna defended its total of 153.

But as good a season Barrow has had, O'Brien hoped for an all-round effort from his outfit in the do-or-die contest.

“Henry has been fantastic for us across the entire season,” he said.

“But we can't just leave it to him or one person to get us over the line, we need an all-round team effort.

“We were able to enjoy a win over them last time, but we know how much of a quality outfit they are.

“We'll be going out there and giving it a real red-hot crack.”

Latest articles

Rugby

Storm wary of Manly threat to NRL record

Melbourne are wary of the threat Manly pose to their stunning round one NRL record under coach Craig Bellamy, who has never lost a season opener at the club.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Taumalolo eyes off Broncos young gun

Jason Taumalolo admits he’s “a bit of a fan” of David Fifita but that he can’t wait to see how they measure up in Friday’s Queensland NRL derby.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Cowboys embracing stadium opener hype

Cowboys coach Paul Green is confident his side will handle the occasion when they play at their new home ground for the first time against Brisbane on Friday.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie to be launched in earnest this weekend

A book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie will be launched in earnest this weekend. Shepparton Boxing Gym will host a regional sparring day from 10 am at its Glenn St facility, with Marty Camilleri’s tribute to the Goulburn Valley...

Tyler Maher
Sport

VACSAL tournament excites in Shepparton once again

It was a big weekend of basketball at Shepparton Sports Stadium, as teams from across the state took part in the Victorian Aboriginal Community Services Association Ltd Basketball Classic.

Megan Fisher
Sport

Badminton action aplenty in Shepparton

Shepparton Badminton Association’s annual Greater Shepparton Badminton Veteran Team Classic thrilled spectators and competitors alike on the weekend. Successful teams came from all across the state with Western Suburbs Addiction 2 winning the top A1...

Shepparton News