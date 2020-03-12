Lower grade cricket | Week two of finals preview

If the first weekend of the Cricket Shepparton lower grade finals is anything to go by, then fans across the region are set for another rollicking two days of breathtaking action.

Premierships will be handed out across the SJ Perry Shield and the Whitelock Shield competitions tomorrow afternoon, with the D and E-grade grand finals set to be contested at Shepparton's Vibert Reserve.

On Vibert Reserve's main oval, minor premier Invergordon will challenge Kyabram for bragging rights in the D-grade competition.

Invergordon will go in as favourite after a strong win against the Redbacks in round three.

Meanwhile, Pine Lodge and Katandra will go head-to-head for the E-grade title on Vibert Reserve's second oval.

After two encounters this season, the ledger sits 1-1, with Pine Lodge rectifying its round seven loss with a six-wicket win in the final round of the season.

● The semi-final contests starts tomorrow at Numurkah Showgrounds for the Clyde Young Shield contest between Undera and Numurkah.

Undera and Numurkah pulled off two of the biggest wins of the B-grade season last week, defeating top-two outfits Shepparton United and Kyabram respectively.

Numurkah's win against the second-placed Kyabram booted them out of the competition, leaving the other semi-final to be played out between Katandra and Shepparton United at the Katandra Recreation Reserve.

● In the Jim McGregor Shield, an old rivalry will be renewed at Murchison Recreation Reserve.

The Grasshoppers will welcome their northerly neighbour Toolamba in a do-or-die contest that is sure to have plenty of emotion involved.

Murchison will be out for revenge after Toolamba prevailed in the sides’ round nine clash.

And in the other semi-final bout, Mooroopna Blue will hit the road and take on Numurkah.