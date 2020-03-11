Sport

Shepparton swimming export makes waves overseas

By Liam Nash

Swift in the water: Shepparton's Carter Swift was a force for Arizona State Sun Devils at the PAC-12 conference last week.

1 of 1

Hitting the water more than 13 000 km from home, Shepparton’s Carter Swift has played a hand in Arizona State’s fourth-placed finish at the PAC-12 Men’s Swimming and Diving Conference in Seattle last week.

The trip from Phoenix to the capital state bore fruit for New Zealand-born Swift, whose podium presence placed him inside the current top 10 US collegiate swimmers.

With aims to make the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) ‘A’ cut, Swift hit the starting blocks strongly on Thursday to headline the Arizona State Sun Devils team that clinched second in the 4x200 yard freestyle.

Timed to perfection, the Sun Devils’ effort smashed the school record by two seconds, while also posting the seventh fastest time in the current USA division one swimming season.

Throwing his hat in the ring on Saturday, Swift scythed past the competition to reach the wall first in the 100 yard freestyle preliminaries, before posting a 42.05 in the final to collect silver.

Beaten to the punch only by California’s Ryan Hoffer, Swift’s podium finish eventuated as the eighth-fastest time in the country throughout this season.

As head coach of the Shepparton Swimming Club, Swift’s mother Michelle is ecstatic with her son’s progression overseas.

“His performance at PAC-12 is ticking all the boxes,” she said.

“He improved all his rankings and times from his first appearance at PACs last year, making two individual A finals and a B final and gaining his first individual silver medal in his favourite event the 100 yards free.

“He also gained multiple medals in relay events and managed to break 42 seconds for the first time going 41.98 in the lead off for the silver medal-winning 4x100 yards free relay.”

These latest gongs signal an impressive third year studying at Arizona State, where he has made waves since switching from Eastern Michigan in 2018.

Prior to his journey across the Pacific, Swift first showed promise in the Goulburn Valley under his mother’s supervision, and is now serving as a measuring stick for Shepparton prospects wishing to reach a similar standard of swimming.

“As his mother and Shepparton club coach, it is exciting for both our family and the club to see him performing so well on the international stage, and it is certainly inspirational for our swimmers to be able to watch a member from our own club program compete at such a high level,” she said.

“The American college scholarship program opens up a world of opportunities for our regional swimmers that may not have been previously available to them both sporting-wise and academically.”

Latest articles

News

Sweet relief, big reward

William and Andrew Frost have a new outlook on healthy eating and healthy lifestyles, and an extra $50 each in their pockets, thanks to a family challenge. The boys, aged 10 and seven respectively, were challenged by their parents Sonia and Brett...

Olivia Duffey
News

Market strength

The sale of two district properties for nearly $20 million has highlighted the strength of the regional market, according to the selling agent. Elders Deniliquin real estate agent Matt Horne sold the two properties last month. Woperana Station, at...

Daniel Hughes
News

Access the state collection

As part of Harmony Week, the Central Murray Regional Library is promoting the multicultural collection at State Library of NSW. SLNSW has books in 43 different languages and they are available for loan to library borrowers free of charge. Books are...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Shepparton’s Alou Kuol signs contract with A-League club

While last year may have served as a footballing renaissance for Shepparton’s Alou Kuol, this year has signalled the start of new dawn rose-tinted with potentially life changing properties.

Liam Nash
Sport

Badminton action aplenty in Shepparton

Shepparton Badminton Association’s annual Greater Shepparton Badminton Veteran Team Classic thrilled spectators and competitors alike on the weekend. Successful teams came from all across the state with Western Suburbs Addiction 2 winning the top A1...

Shepparton News
Sport

Haisman Shield | Mooroopna eliminates Northerners

Mooroopna import Henry Barrow has won plenty of matches single-handedly this Haisman Shield season - but his weekend heroics would have to take the cake as his most valuable contribution.

Alex Mitchell