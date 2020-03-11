Book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie to be launched in earnest this weekend

A book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie will be launched in earnest this weekend.

Shepparton Boxing Gym will host a regional sparring day from 10 am at its Glenn St facility, with Marty Camilleri's tribute to the Goulburn Valley product on sale during proceedings.

Dwight Ritchie - The Fighting Cowboy is a 60-page A4 hard cover book that celebrates Ritchie's life from through the lens, with tributes from many people involved in his life and career throughout.

Ritchie died after a freak training incident in November, aged 27.

The book in his honour has been available for pre-order and will sell for $65 on Saturday, with proceeds going to his family.

Shepparton Boxing Gym is encouraging other boxing gyms from far and wide to attend the sparring day, with boxers from beginner level to elite expected to take part.

