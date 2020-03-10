Sport

Labour Day weekend tournament a hit in Cobram once again

By Shepparton News

Whack: Timo Riippa.

1 of 13

Backhand: Sara Riippa.

2 of 13

Poised: Brad Hasler.

3 of 13

Ready: Sam McKenzie-McHarg.

4 of 13

Serving: Rhys Collins.

5 of 13

Down the line: Eliza Long.

6 of 13

In position: Kelsey Williams.

7 of 13

Forehand: Ashleigh Hasler.

8 of 13

Ready to strike: Philippa Bush.

9 of 13

Get there: Sam Dowler.

10 of 13

Effort serve: Matt Nickels.

11 of 13

Game face: Matt Findlay.

12 of 13

Moving through: Wes Warden.

13 of 13

The 94th annual Labour Day long weekend tennis tournament at Cobram was once again a huge hit.

Players came from near and far to tackle each other on the Cobram Lawn Tennis Club courts, with 30 events staged across the weekend.

James Nethersole claimed success in the men's A-grade singles, with Danielle Fisher taking out the women's A-grade event.

In the open singles it was No. 1 seeds Matt Findlay and Eliza Long who reigned supreme, with Findlay backing it up in the open doubles alongside Wes Warden.

Josie New and Helene Steward were tough to beat in the women's open doubles, with the A-grade women's doubles crown heading to Fisher and Natalie Menchikova.

Michael Chapman and Kristian Newman took out the men's A-grade doubles, while Fisher claimed yet another title in the veteran's women's doubles alongside Tina Johnston.

The veteran men's doubles went the way of Libor Kuthan and Rowan White, with James Curtis-McDonald and Karen Kaine beating the respective fields in the men's and women's president singles.

News photographer Rodney Braithwaite was on hand to capture some of the action across the courts.

Latest articles

News

Maude St to temporarily close

Maude St from Vaughan to Sobraon Sts will be temporarily closed on Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm, Greater Shepparton City Council advise. Works will involve the construction of new asphalt...

Shepparton News
News

Twenty years ago Gary Sutton’s life was changed forever after a truck accident

Twenty years ago, on a normal night much like any other, Shepparton man Gary Sutton’s life changed forever. On March 6, 2000, Mr Sutton was taking a truckload of sugar from Glen Innes to Sydney with his sister and niece. About 11 pm...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Police investigating theft of a handgun in Cobram

-------------------------------------------

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Shepparton’s Alou Kuol signs contract with A-League club

While last year may have served as a footballing renaissance for Shepparton’s Alou Kuol, this year has signalled the start of new dawn rose-tinted with potentially life changing properties.

Liam Nash
Sport

Badminton action aplenty in Shepparton

Shepparton Badminton Association’s annual Greater Shepparton Badminton Veteran Team Classic thrilled spectators and competitors alike on the weekend. Successful teams came from all across the state with Western Suburbs Addiction 2 winning the top A1...

Shepparton News
Sport

Haisman Shield | Mooroopna eliminates Northerners

Mooroopna import Henry Barrow has won plenty of matches single-handedly this Haisman Shield season - but his weekend heroics would have to take the cake as his most valuable contribution.

Alex Mitchell