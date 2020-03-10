Labour Day weekend tournament a hit in Cobram once again

The 94th annual Labour Day long weekend tennis tournament at Cobram was once again a huge hit.

Players came from near and far to tackle each other on the Cobram Lawn Tennis Club courts, with 30 events staged across the weekend.

James Nethersole claimed success in the men's A-grade singles, with Danielle Fisher taking out the women's A-grade event.

In the open singles it was No. 1 seeds Matt Findlay and Eliza Long who reigned supreme, with Findlay backing it up in the open doubles alongside Wes Warden.

Josie New and Helene Steward were tough to beat in the women's open doubles, with the A-grade women's doubles crown heading to Fisher and Natalie Menchikova.

Michael Chapman and Kristian Newman took out the men's A-grade doubles, while Fisher claimed yet another title in the veteran's women's doubles alongside Tina Johnston.

The veteran men's doubles went the way of Libor Kuthan and Rowan White, with James Curtis-McDonald and Karen Kaine beating the respective fields in the men's and women's president singles.

News photographer Rodney Braithwaite was on hand to capture some of the action across the courts.