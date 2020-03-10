Sport

Nathaniel Dedman appointed KDL and GCJFL operations manager

By Alex Mitchell

Call to arms: Tatura Football Club's senior women's side is chasing more players for next season.

Long-term sustainability is on the agenda as Nathaniel Dedman takes charge as Kyabram District League and Goulburn Campaspe Junior Football League operations manager.

Taking the reins from Sharon O'Dwyer, Dedman brings lengthy experience working at Valley Sport as a project manager, a not-for-profit organisation aiding sport and recreation clubs in the region.

He has also worked with Ballarat Basketball as youth league operations and media manager, and as a Tatura product has played and coached plenty of sport in the region.

Dedman said he was stinging to get into things, having begun his tenure in the role last Thursday.

“It's a really good opportunity to work in sport and recreation within the region,” he said.

“Footy is always a pretty grassroots sport, but the KDL supports a lot of those small communities within the region. I feel really excited to be helping support the long-term growth of the game.

“I've also just got that general love of sport, I coach a lot of juniors and I'm bringing passion to the role.”

In terms of challenges facing the league, Dedman said doing whatever could be done to keep players with their clubs for a long playing career was of the utmost importance.

“It's a challenge demographic-wise, people are moving to those larger towns like Tatura, Mooroopna, Shepparton,” he said.

“It's just about finding how we can best support the local clubs continue to field all grades and provide real pathways to go from juniors to seniors.

“That doesn't mean to strengthen an A-grade or senior side in particular, that can mean an under-17 netballer sticking around and playing C-grade for the next 10 years.”

Particularly citing his work at Valley Sport, that values things such as community participation and diversity, Dedman felt he could offer the league plenty.

“Exactly that, but it's not just about footy, I understand sport in the region and what challenges there are,” he said.

“Things like female participation, inclusion for players with a disability, I've been across all those things at Valley Sport. I'd like to think it's not just a straightforward view at these issues, but a pretty unique one.

“I hope people involved in the league can reach out with any issues they need support in. It's important they know it's an open-door policy, email me, call me, that's always welcome.”

