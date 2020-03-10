Murray Bushrangers announce 2020 under-16 squad

A string of talented district footballers will represent the Murray Bushrangers’ under-16 boys this season after the talent pathway club announced its squad last week.

The 25-player squad — that will compete in the Victorian Under-16 Country Championships — features almost a dozen Goulburn Valley products, with 11 emerging stars named on the roster.

Goulburn Valley League clubs Seymour and Shepparton United have multiple players in the squad, while the rest are comprised of Murray Football League, Picola District and GVL clubs.

United's Ryan Calogero and Charlie Di Stefano make the list, along with Seymour pair Alex Elliott and Nick Quigg.

Meanwhile, Shepparton Swans’ Max Clohesy, Mooroopna's Kydan Atkinson, Tatura's Brayden George and Euroa's Fletcher Paul round out the GVL players.

Rumbalara's Ashtyn Atkinson and Cobram's Matteo Allen represent the MFL, while Katunga's Bailey Smith is the sole PDFL player.

Murray Bushrangers coach Justin McMahon praised the players selected and for those who missed out, he highlighted the career of former Bushranger and AFL premiership player Steve Johnston.

“We began training in November with 75 players and the improvement seen over that period for every player was significant,” McMahon said.

“It made selection a very difficult process and some talented young footballers have unfortunately missed out.

“Some players who missed selection will come back into the 2021 under-18 pre-season squad and hopefully follow the same path as Steve Johnston who missed selection in his under-16 and under-17 years.”

Selection in the Bushrangers’ under-16 country championship program enhances players’ chances of being named in the under-16 Vic Country squad.

Last year a trio of district juniors represented Vic Country, with Swans’ Josh Rachele, Euroa's Ben Bath and Mooroopna's Tom Brown playing in the under-16 national championships in Queensland.

It won't be long until the young stars hit the track in the Bushrangers colours, with round one of the under-16 season kicking off on March 21.

Murray will take on Gippsland Power at Sandringham's Trevor Barker Oval alongside the talent pathway's under-18 boys and girls outfits.

SQUAD

Mikka Paulsen (Bright), Matteo Allen (Cobram), Fletcher Paul (Euroa), Bailey Smith (Katunga), Kydan Atkinson (Mooroopna), Thomas Cappellari, Damon Harrington, Jackson Masin (Myrtleford), Ashtyn Atkinson (Rumbalara), Alexander Elliott, Nicholas Quigg (Seymour), Ryan Calogero, Charlie Di Stefano (Shepparton United), Max Clohesy (Shepparton Swans), Brayden George (Tatura), William Sharp (Wangaratta Tigers), Waitai Tua (Wangaratta Junior Magpies), Joshua Tweedale (Wangaratta Kangaroos), Ryan Battin (Wangaratta Imperials), Will O'Keefe (Wangaratta College), Brodie Paul (Wangaratta Centrals), Finley North, Oliver Hollands (Wodonga), Caleb Mitchell and Tom Gorman (Yarrawonga),