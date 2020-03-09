Sport

Fun run to create excitement in Numurkah once again

By Tyler Maher

All together now: St Joseph's Primary School in Numurkah is excited for its annual Fun run this weekend.

There will be plenty of excitement in Numurkah on Sunday as one of the community's most anticipated events rolls around once again.

The St Joseph's Primary School Numurkah Fun Run is back for a 12th year, with more than 400 participants expected to run or walk their way around varying distances.

All funds raised from the event go back to the school, with last year's proceeds helping start a vegie garden and this year's set to tackle a new shade structure.

St Joseph's principal Paul Arnel said the run was a great community event, with participants coming from near and far to take part.

Local town services also come together for the day - including the fire brigade, police and SES, as well as Rotary and Lions clubs - to ensure the safety of all involved around the course.

The Fun run has something for everyone, from children, walkers and seniors to runners and elite racers across 10 km, 5 km, 2 km and 1 km distances.

A team event will also take place, with a minimum of four runners tackling a 5 km course in each team and the fastest four across the line's times going towards the overall mark for each outfit.

Festivities begin at 9 am, with pre-registration open until 4 pm Friday at tinyurl.com/wbjl4xn or by phoning the school on 5862 1804.

Entries will also be accepted on the day as runners vie for a number of great prizes, with the first 200 entrants also receiving a singlet.

