AFLW exports | Shepparton product continues to shine for Blues

By Aydin Payne

In full flight: Shepparton's Grace Egan was again at her best for Carlton in its round five win against St Kilda. Photo: AAP Image/Rob Prezioso

Jumping for joy: Shepparton's Grace Egan celebrates her first goal in the AFLW in her side's win against St Kilda. Photo: AAP Image/Rob Prezioso

After five rounds of the AFLW season, the hype continues to grow for one of the Goulburn Valley's talented exports.

It was another memorable weekend for Shepparton product Grace Egan as she played an important role in Carlton's 21-point win against St Kilda.

Egan, 19, followed on from her starring performance in round four — where she was nominated for the Rising Star award — with another emphatic effort in the Blues’ 8.2 (50) to 4.5 (29) win at Ikon Park.

The tough midfielder collected 12 disposals and laid six bruising tackles in her fifth game at the highest level.

But the main highlight came when the former Shepparton Bears player booted a goal late in the first quarter to put her side up by six points.

It was a special moment for the teenager, with the 40 m snag the first goal of her career in the sport's top-flight.

Teammates and Euroa exports Jess and Sarah Hosking contributed in the win, with the latter registering two majors.

Carlton sits in third position on the Conference B ladder before a crucial contest against second-placed Melbourne this weekend.

Meanwhile, Mooroopna export Millie Brown gathered nine touches in Geelong's 5.8 (38) to 2.6 (18) win against Gold Coast Suns.

Benalla midfielder Becky Webster recorded five kicks and seven handballs, while Kyabram's Julia Crockett-Grills went even better with eight kicks and six handballs.

The win — the Cats’ second in a row — lifts Geelong to fourth spot on the Conference A ladder.

Elsewhere, Shepparton's Ange Foley found plenty of the ball in Adelaide's seven-goal loss to North Melbourne.

Foley racked up 16 disposals and three marks as her side suffered consecutive losses for the first time this season.

