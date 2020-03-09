Tatura out of FFA Cup

Tatura is out of the FFA Cup after a thrilling goal-fest against Hampton East Brighton in Saturday's second-round tie in Shepparton.

The Ibises never threw in the towel against their State League Three opponent, but could not stop it from creating bulk chances in a 5-4 loss.

An end-to-end game from the jump, either side could have taken an early lead although a Sean Grant stinger from close range drew the opening 20 minutes’ most vital save from Brighton custodian Sam Grigg.

But Brighton would strike first as Fin Olsen tucked one home, although the Ibises were nearly level minutes later after a Liam Nash cannon almost broke the McEwen Reserve goal-frame, smacking the ball into it from all of 30 yards.

Tatura continued to create, but it was its opponent that would celebrate next, forward Adam Cooper finding space on the edge of the box and slotting it past Ibis gloveman Daniel Coombs.

But a different Ibis side came back from half-time breathing fire and was level in the blink of an eye; coach Tristan Zito cut inside from the right wing and zinged one home, before a delicious through ball allowed Cody Sellwood to place home an equaliser all inside the half's first 10 minutes.

Coombs caught the eye with a series of impressive saves, many of them coming in one-on-one opportunities, but there was little he could do when Marco Francese bundled the ball over the line to fire Brighton back into the lead.

The game looked dead and buried after substitute Cameron Segal made it 4-2 on 81 minutes, but a tasty Nash through ball had keeper Grigg chop down Sellwood inside the box, with Thomas Leech smacking it home from the penalty spot.

The goals would keep flowing as Julian Zinni scored from the restart for 5-3, before another Nash dime put Sellwood through on goal for his second goal and 5-4.

But the fun ended there, Brighton able to see the contest out and head through to the third round.

● Shepparton South's campaign will continue in the third round — and it will be joined by a familiar foe.

South's second-round opponent East Bentleigh forfeited, sending the Southerners straight into the bucket for the third-round draw.

With National Premier League sides entering the competition at that point, they could potentially draw McEwen Reserve co-tenant Goulburn Valley Suns for a midweek match that will occur between March 14-22.