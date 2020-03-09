MVCA | Heartbreak and elation across premier division semi finals

Barooga has knocked reigning premier — and fierce rival — Cobram out of the Murray Valley Cricket Association premier division race.

The Hawks shocked the Tigers at Cobram Showgrounds in their semi-final clash at the weekend, ripping the heart out of the minor premiers’ batting line-up after sending the higher-ranked team in at the toss.

Only one Cobram batsman — No. 9 Jayanath Silva (21 not out) — managed to reach double figures as Matt Jaensch and Riley Gow wreaked havoc with ball in hand on Saturday.

Jaensch bowled 15 overs straight to snare 6-28, while Gow (3-16 from six overs) and Saranjit Kalsi (1-19 from seven) also joined in the party to have the Tigers all-out for 66 in 29 overs.

Skipper Adam Decicco (nine from 40 deliveries) and Tyron Baden (nine from 40) had dug in after coming together at 3-12, but when the floodgates opened there was nothing Cobram could do to stop the wickets from pouring through.

Four batsmen fell with the score on 33 before another 2-0 wrapped up the innings.

There were no nervous moments for the Hawks in reply, reaching the required total without losing a wicket.

Daniel Ellis (47 from 62), Kale Watkins (44 from 157), Jaensch (16 not out from 146), Jamie Stanyer (14 from 75), Justin Maley (10 from 53) and Will Lavery (three not out from 45) all showed brilliant application at the batting crease to deny the Tigers any chance of a reverse outright result.

James Daniel (3-39) found some consolation wickets as the Hawks reached 5-154 in 91 overs and stormed into the decider.

● Deniliquin will tackle the Hawks at Cobram Showgrounds in its third decider in a row.

The Rhinos snuck across the line in a thriller against Katamatite at Barooga Recreation Reserve, winning by a solitary run in the knockout clash.

Boddie Arthur was the hero with bat in hand for Deniliquin, hitting an unbeaten 73 from 141 deliveries as regular wickets fell around him.

Jeremy Van Zuyden (4-8 from 10) put the Boosey Creek Tigers in a great position, but Arthur, Dean Edge (27) and Ash Germano (22) were able to steer the Rhinos to a competitive 174 in 60 overs.

Andrew Erickson (35) and Sam Dorsey had Katamatite 2-68 in reply before the side lost 5-33 to be down and out.

Tom Irvine (47 not out) and Ben Beaton (15) nearly lifted the Boosey Creek Tigers off the canvas, but in the end Andrew Hogan (4-53) and Mandus Venter (4-78) proved too deadly with ball in hand and Katamatite fell to all-out for 173.

“We didn't start so well (with the ball), but once Hoges (Andrew Hogan) got the first wicket both the guys (Mandus Venter and Hogan) bowled with great line and length and powered through the first two sessions for us taking regular wickets,” Deniliquin captain Brad Todd said.

“They started to get a little bit tired into the third session and Brodie Bennett then stepped up as well keeping the scoring at a minimum and finished the game off for us.

“We were pretty confident of getting the last two wickets, but credit to Katamatite's last couple of batsmen they certainly made the game go right down to the wire.

“When they got to single figures your mind starts to think it’s only two good hits away until they can pass your score, but we were only one mistake away to get that last wicket and that's what eventually happened.

“But there were some tense moments in that final few overs.

“The nerves got to guys batting as well, the run out (to dismiss Beaton) was a little fumble by the keeper that just went towards fine leg and the non-striker wanted a single and was sent back by Irvine, Mick Barnett was able to throw the ball to Brodie Bennett at the bowler's end and Brodie was able to run back to the stumps and take the bails off.

“For the last wicket Brodie changed his angle and came around the wicket, and bowled a back of a length ball at middle and off stump and it squared up Van Zuyden and he got a leading edge and the ball ballooned to the off side and Brodie was able to take a comfortable catch after his follow through.

“He then set off like Usain Bolt and literally no-one could catch him.”