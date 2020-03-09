Goulburn Murray Cricket | Kyabram Fire Brigade reclaims A-grade throne

It took almost 12 months to the day, but Kyabram Fire Brigade made amends for last year's grand final loss and claimed sweet revenge against Rochester Cricket Club.

The long path to redemption came to an end when the Flames dethroned the reigning premier to claim its first Goulburn Murray Cricket A-grade title in two seasons.

Last year the Flames were handed a whopping 114-run defeat in the premiership decider, but the roles were reversed at the weekend when the 2019-20 premiers saluted by 111 runs.

For the second straight season, the victorious side capitalised after winning the toss, with Fire Brigade electing to bat first at Tongala Recreation Reserve.

However, it was a horror start for the Flames, with club legend Daniel Kent removed for a duck by gun all-rounder Dylan Cuttriss (2-52).

And Rochester spearhead Angus McKenzie (3-40) wreaked havoc with the next two wickets, dismissing Kaine Herbert and Scott Morris to leave the Flames struggling at 3-28.

But in stepped first-year captain Brenton Campbell and teenage sensation Jesse Barker, with the duo combining for an important 61-run partnership to wrestle momentum back in the Flames’ favour.

Barker batted steadily to reach 43 off 145 deliveries, before Martin knocked over his castle when he was seven runs short of his fifth half-century of the season.

Campbell went on and steered the innings from there and produced a sublime half-century, with the experienced leader crunching seven boundaries in his 74-run knock to guide the Flames to a commanding 228 runs.

It was Campbell's second highest total of the season, after the talented middle-order bat whacked 97 against Tongala in round seven.

Kent, the club's leading run-scorer, told the Riverine Herald he was proud of the performance from Campbell and Barker to rally together in tough circumstances.

“The way Brenton and Jesse took control of the innings was fantastic to watch, it certainly gave the rest of the boys a lot of confidence,” Kent said.

“Throughout the year, we’ve always been able to rely on Jesse. When the pressure is on, it’s a situation he thrives in.

“He’s only 19 and has plenty of cricket ahead of him.

“It’s going to be exciting to watch him develop over the coming years.”

Rochester entered the second day of play knowing it had the ability to chase down a large total, after its stunning 238 run-chase in the semi-final against Moama.

But Kyabram Fire Brigade's star bowler and man-of-the-match Jarrod Chapman (4-29) had other ideas.

Chapman dismissed teenager Waugh George for a duck and followed that effort by claiming the elusive wicket of Rochester skipper Sean Williams for 10.

Williams was the number one target for the Flames after he guided his side to victory in the semi-final with a mammoth 154 not out.

Rochester was able to regather itself after those early wickets, with opener Tim Bubb and Charlie Ryan sticking together in the heat of the battle.

Although, not long after the pair brought up its 50-run partnership, Bubb (27 runs) holed out and then Ryan (34) played all around a peach delivery from Herbert.

The Fire Brigade all-rounder — in his first season at the club — then orchestrated a stunning batting collapse as the reigning champions lost 5-15.

Herbert finished with impressive figures of 4-18 as the match ended with a run-out, leaving Rochester stranded on 117 runs and without back-to-back titles.

THE GAME

Kyabram Fire Brigade 228 (Brenton Campbell 74, Jesse Barker 43, Jake Gascoyne 30, Angus Martin 3-40, Dylan Cuttriss 2-52) d Rochester 117 (Charlie Ryan 34, Tim Bubb 27, Jesse Cuttriss 12, Kaine Herbert 4-18, Jarrod Chapman 4-29)

Jarrod Chapman (Kyabram Fire Brigade): It was a monumental effort from the Flames’ spearhead as he sent down 21 overs for 12 maidens and four wickets. His impressive bowling at the start of Rochester's innings laid the platform for his side's ruthless victory. Chapman ended the match as the club's leading wicket-taker, with 316 the most scalps taken by a Fire Brigade player.