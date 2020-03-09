Tat Chat | Hill Top Golf Club notes

There were good fields and fine weather for Hill Top’s Labour Day Weekend Tournament that was sponsored by Ray Drummond Golf and featured four-balls on Saturday and Sunday with prizes for the best scores over 36 holes.

There was the usual influx of visitors from Gisborne, Lang Land Lang, Tocumwal and closer courses all in the field.

Alan Trimble and Ron Albany from Gisborne seem to love Hill Top’s fairways and won the Saturday four-ball, the Sunday four-ball and, of course, the 36 holes event.

They had 50 stableford points on Saturday, winning by four shots from Dale McNair and Travis Worm, and 45 points on Sunday, beating Keith Stockdale and Nick Dehey from Lang Lang on 44 points.

Overall, they had 95 points and beat Fred Andrews and Michael Suster by eight shots.



NTP prizes on Saturday went to Dale McNair, Anthony Devine and two to Ron Albany, while the ball run-down went to scores of 43. Sunday NTP prizes went to Graham Meneilly, Sean Gledhill and Brian Meneilly won two. In the ball run-down, scores of 42 and better were successful.

Jan Coe and Phyl Fiddes won the women’s Saturday competition with 50 points, Larysa Phillingham and Paula Wills were runner-up with 45 and Judy Trimble and Marg Barker were third with 44 on a countback.

NTP trophies went to Lee Andrews, Francie Mark and Heather Long, while Robyn Downs NTP on the ninth and the jackpot.

Line-balls went to Lee Andrews and Leanne Marshall 44 and to Denise Dunn and Connie Albany 42.

Sunday’s competition was won by Leanne Marshall and Lee Andrews with 44 points on a countback from Jenny Day and Robyn Tucker, while Niki Miller and Liz Mulcahy were third with 43.

NTP prizes went to Denise Dunn, Jenny Day, Leanne Marshall and Cheryl Stockdale and consolation balls went to Libby De Hey-Cheryl Stockdale, Connie Albany-Denise Dunn and to Heather Long-Chris Coleman.

The 36 holes competition was won by Jan Coe and Phyl Fiddes with 88 points with Lee Andrews and Leanne Marshall runners-up on 86.



Midweek: Ian Elders laid waste to the field on Tuesday when he won the stableford competition by five shots. Playing off a 13 handicap, he had two birdies on the front nine holes and turned with 22 points.

A wipe on the 16th meant he could only make 17 points on the back nine, but that was enough to beat runner-up Bob Wildes who had 34.

There was a further gap then to Allan McGrath who had 31, while Jeff Baker and Lou Villani each received a ball for the 30 points. Wildes celebrated further when he won NTP on the ninth hole.

Mat Langley Twilight: Welcome rain on Thursday meant there was no day time men’s competition, but 33 players turned out later to play a soggy course.

Rocco Barca was the winner with 29.5 and Scott Perry was runner-up with 31.5. Ryan Lindsay won NTP and consolation balls went to Leigh Thornton 31.5, Daniel Maher and Roy Hodges 32, John Dellar, Jody Webber and Ryan Lindsay 34, Alex Bell and Ash Blake 34.5.

Coming events: Brendan Spittles sponsors stableford events for men and women on Saturday and the winner of Golfer’s Revenge chooses the pin locations for the day.

Night golf will be played on Friday, March 20 at 7.30 pm with Ambrose teams of three. Entries may be made online.

— Foozle