Tat Chat | Hill Top Golf Club women’s notes

The American Foursomes sponsored by Tatura Caravans was played in cloudy, rainy weather. A good field played the event which was followed by the presentation of the summer trophies.

Lynda O’Shannessy and Bev Roberts once again combined well to win the day with 68.625 nett. Jan Coe and Lyn Flett were runners-up.

Ball winners: Sheryl Curran/Sue Turnbull 76.625 and Chris Coleman/Chris Beard 77.125.

Nearest to the pins: Blossom with Love third: Roylyn Harris; Tatura Hot Bread 6th: Chris beard; Café Alofa ninth: Judy Baker; Lindsay’s Jewels & Gifts 14th: Sheryl Curran.

Marking the presentation of the Summer Trophies, the players were treated to lunch tables adorned with Sue Turnbull’s beautiful roses, president Liz’s bowls chocolates and sweets and the delicious sponges baked by Francie Mark, which were enjoyed following lunch.

Mary Lally Summer Cup: Captain Bev had a worrying time as she calculated the points in the final few rounds to find a group of players sitting on seven points, until the winning player had a stand-out round to give her a few points’ advantage.

The Lally family has generously sponsored this event since 1968, and this is much appreciated by Hill Top Women’s Golf.

Larysa Phillingham was delighted to win this prestigious trophy with 10 points; runner-up one point behind was president Liz Mulcahy.

Summer 4BBB Knockout: Joan Hill and Dot Clement have sponsored this event over many years. The event was hotly contested over many weeks with the final being played between Bev Roberts/Lynda O’Shannessy and newcomers Larysa Phillingham/Paula Wills.

Bev and Lynda won the event with Joan Hill presenting them with their trophies. The runners-up trophies are generously sponsored by Wilma Saunders and Deb Reilly and were won by Larysa and Paula. Larysa Phillingham was also presented with her hole-in-one trophy after she holed the ninth hole in the final of the summer 4BBB knockout.

Phyl Fiddes scored an eagle while playing in one of the knockout rounds and was rewarded with an eagle badge.

Captain Bev spoke of the wonderful support she gets from committee and members. Bev also thanked the grounds staff and the band of volunteers who keep the course in great condition as well as the bar staff and chef Andrew, all of whom look after the members so well.

Wednesday’s event: Stroke, Monthly Medal, sponsored by Drummond Golf and Newton’s Parcel Service; HT Brooch: Second round Veterans event.