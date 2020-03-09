Tat Chat | Merrigum golf notes

There was a depleted field on Saturday for Merrigum's par event, with several players honing their skills in Ballarat for the upcoming Masters and others being otherwise engaged on the long weekend.

That didn't mean there was no quality golf played though, with Andrew Wood again being to the fore, winning with +1.

Woody plays with the consistency of a golfer in the lower handicap realms and the next time he ventures out at Merrigum he will once again be testing out a single-figure handicap. His recovery from the very few errant shots he does play is remarkable and well known and keeps him in the hole when many others would just be staring down a loss.

Phil Barca was the runner-up with -2, while James Campbell was next best with -3. The rest of the field was four holes or more behind Jimmy. Jimmy did pick up the jackpot for nearest the pin on the 12th, while Clint Prygoda was closest on the ninth. Barry Webber won the chook shed challenge with 10 points.

The twilight competition concluded on Thursday evening and a fitting finale it was to what has been a fluctuating and close competition throughout the season.

Thursday's winner was Frank Leyden with 45-10-35. Frank missed enough of the rounds to not feature in the overall results but did well when he did play. He also won least putts with 14. Runner-up was Simon Doherty with 43-4.5-38.5 and his three points did impact the results, moving him from third place into second place overall. No nearest-the-pins went off in the final round and the all-important two-point cut was 41.5.

Craig Doherty started the evening one point ahead of Andrew Wood and two ahead of brother Simon. He made the cut which secured him a one-point win over Simon, who in turn leap-frogged Woody to take second place, while Woody finished in third. The final scores were Craig 39, Simon 38 and Woody 37. Woody won least putts with an average of 15. A big thank you goes to sponsors Fitzgerald's Farm Fresh Meats of Kyabram, Bennett's Intersports and Ron Christou for their support of the twilight competition. Thanks also to Simon and Tash for running it.

This coming Saturday is opening day and the event is 4BBB stableford. Assembly is at noon for a 12.30 pm shotgun start, so get your partners organised.