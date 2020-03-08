Sport

B-grade cricket qualifying finals

By Alex Mitchell

The Clyde Young Shield's top two sides both fell in the weekend's opening round of finals - and reigning premier Kyabram paid the ultimate price.

The Redbacks’ season is over after it lost to fifth-ranked Numurkah by 28 runs, while top ranked Shepparton United cashed in its lucky loser ticket after falling to Undera.

After winning the toss and batting, the Lions made a disastrous start and before they knew it were 5-28, with Ethan McLaren (3-20) picking up an early treble.

The comeback started with John Valentin (36) and Jai Bailey (19), the latter's modest score coming off a monstrous 158 balls.

From 8-73 though, a position they were put in by Lee Menhenett (4-25), the Lions kicked back hard with Steven Valentin in sublime form scoring 64 and carrying the side to 9-180 off 80 overs.

United also had early struggles, slumping to 4-34 before Steve Tate (27) and Reily Menhenett (19) dug in.

But a horror spell, that saw them lose 4-18, left them 8-89 and the innings was wrapped up for 108 soon after, with Paul Wickham (5-32) and Glenn Campbell (3-47) taking the bulk of the wickets.

● Meanwhile in Kyabram, the Redbacks were set 9-235 by Numurkah after Andrew Cline clubbed the first century of his Blues career, making 113.

Damien Parson had fought to keep Kyabram in the contest with an impressive 5-45, but the side was always behind the eight-ball in its chase.

Patrick Parsons (59) and Wes Shellie (44) were the pick of the batsmen and added 81 for the fifth wicket to give the Redbacks a sniff, but once the duo was dismissed the innings was slowly wrapped up for 207, 28 runs short with just more than five overs left.

Bailey Smith was vital with the ball, taking 3-42 for Numurkah.

● Third-ranked Katandra made light work of Mooroopna, comfortably winning after rolling the Cats for 53.

Paceman Ryleigh Shannon, playing just his fourth B-grade game of the season, was in some sort of form, tearing through the Cats to take 5-21, while Ray Ireland (3-16) and Nathan Hickey (2-2) shared the remaining wickets.

Ireland smacked 68 with the bat and Josh McKinnon made 36 as the Eagles raced to 5-133 off 45 overs, the sides not needing to return for day two.

Katandra will face Shepparton United next weekend for a spot in the decider, while plucky underdogs Numurkah and Undera will do the same after hitting finals ranked fifth and sixth respectively.

