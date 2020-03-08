Haisman Shield | Kyabram moves through to second week of finals

Kyabram has sent one of the heavyweights of the Cricket Shepparton Haisman Shield competition packing from the finals with a gallant victory during the weekend.

The Redbacks hung on to salute by three wickets over last year's grand finalists Katandra in a gripping qualifying final at Kyabram Recreation Reserve.

The result yesterday afternoon now sees Kyabram face its opponent from the final round of the season to lock in a grand final spot, with the Redbacks set to take on Nagambie at home.

It was a contest that went the distance, after Katandra clawed its way back into the match after Kyabram controlled proceedings from the get-go.

Katandra found early trouble after opting to bat first, with opener Brady Black and first-drop batsman Scott Richardson the two early scalps for Kyabram.

Opening quick Jackson McLay (4-37) and Paul Parsons (3-22) shone with the ball, as Ben Clurey (29 runs) tried to weather the brunt of the impressive bowling from the Kyabram pair.

Katandra all-rounder Andrew Riordan fought bravely with 20 runs off 71 deliveries.

The Eagles limped to 6-79 which brought Hadleigh Sirett (30 runs) and Luke Patel (25) to the crease, and the duo combined for an important 45-run stand.

But the tail was exposed once Sirett departed off the back of a stumping from McLay's brother, Billy, and Katandra finished its innings on 159 from 60 overs.

Kyabram got off to a steady start late on day one, but Parsons soon departed for six runs to leave the home side one-wicket down at the close of play with Jackson and Billy to resume on Sunday.

On the second day, Billy continued his impressive work with the willow and top-scored with a gritty 38 runs off 91 deliveries.

With the score on 54, the Kyabram wicket-keeper finally departed thanks to brilliant bowling from Katandra skipper Jedd Wright (3-38).

That triggered two quick wickets and left Kyabram 4-67 with mounting pressure creeping in.

But experienced leader Paul Newman (35 runs) and Aaron Gillespie (27) contributed 46 runs for the fifth wicket, which allowed the Redbacks to wrestle the momentum back in their favour.

However, Katandra refused to give up.

Wright lead from the front and claimed the wicket of Newman, which left Kyabram seven wickets down and needing a further 23 runs to win.

But number nine bat Angus McKenzie (18 off 17 deliveries) refused the Eagles the chance to snare a memorable win, as Kyabram past Katandra's total in the 75th over.

THE GAME

Katandra 159 (Hadleigh Sirett 30, Ben Clurey 29, Luke Patel 25, Jackson McLay 4-37, Paul Parsons 3-22) def by

Kyabram 7-160 (Billy McLay 38, Paul Newman 35, Aaron Gillespie 27, Angus McKenzie 18, Jedd Wright 3-38, Andrew Riordan 1-16)

STAR PLAYER

Billy McLay (Kyabram): The Kyabram wicket-keeper continued his stellar form with a brave 38-run knock in what was a nervous run-chase. He was also damaging behind the stumps, holding onto four catches and a stumping.