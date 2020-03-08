Sport

Haisman Shield | Mooroopna eliminates Northerners

By Alex Mitchell

Speedy: Jet Ben Pedretti dashes between the wickets.

1 of 7

Lau and Order: Ben Pedretti and Rhiley Lau chat things over.

2 of 7

In form: Mooroopna's Paul Marshall picked up two wickets.

3 of 7

Sho(aib) me the money: Mooroopna wicket keeper Shoaib Shaikh.

4 of 7

Extravagant leave: Rhiley Lau gives this one a miss.

5 of 7

Captain Sam: Mooroopna's Sam O'Brien calls the shots.

6 of 7

The Weapon: Henry Barrow slings one down.

7 of 7

Mooroopna import Henry Barrow has won plenty of matches single-handedly this Haisman Shield season - but his weekend heroics would have to take the cake as his most valuable contribution.

Barrow entered the contest with 49 wickets for the season, but it was his batting that saved the Cats from a disastrous loss that would have ended their campaign.

He came to the crease at 8-72, and truly defied his Haisman batting record that saw him enter the match with 59 runs at 6.5 for the season, more than doubling that tally in smashing a priceless 65 to dig his side out of a deep hole.

Barrow got help from number 11 bat Aaron Di Fede, who stayed strong to make 25 before he was bowled by Josh Sidebottom, wrapping up the innings for 173 after the duo had added 70 for the final wicket.

There was much less drama on Sunday, the Jets’ top-order picking a terrible day for a brutal collapse, crumbling to 5-10 before rallying somewhat and making 102 before their day was done.

Cats’ coach Brad Lowe said the 10th-wicket partnership had saved the day.

“H (Barrow) came over with wraps he could bat and he's been saying that all year, but maybe he lost a bit of confidence batting so low and not making many runs,” he said.

“They assessed the situation really well and the wicket probably flattened out a bit, those 70 runs were huge and we didn't go in over-confident, but we really thought we'd be hard to beat the way our bowlers have been performing.”

The Cats made a promising start with the bat in adding 25 for the first wicket, but the rapid loss of 3-6 changed the complexion of the innings.

From there the wickets continued to drip feed, although Shoaib Shaikh looked strong making 24 as they fell around him.

Joel Brett (3-56) was the pick of the Jet bowlers, while Grant Hutchins took 2-44.

“The wicket didn't look too bad but they put us in, we fought hard early but weren't scoring much, I thought Mat MaCansh and Brodie McDonald did a good job,” Lowe said.

“But it was a tricky wicket and we got ourselves in a bit of trouble, but that last wicket stand really put us in a good position, and gave us something to bowl to.”

And with the ball, Lowe said his bowlers had done their standard thing, with Jake Wright (3-13), Simon D'Elia (2-12), Paul Marshall (2-32) and Barrow (2-43) all taking multiple wickets.

“We had them 5-10, we ran (Ben) Pedretti out in the fourth or fifth over and that opened things up - we snicked off (Rhiley) Lau, Marshall and Barrow were fantastic bowling 10 or 15 overs straight each,” he said.

“Scooter (Glen Davidson) and Joel Brett got a partnership going, Bretty had a bit of a crack and was hitting a few pretty sweetly, but they were always going to find a partnership.

“We gave the ball to Jake Wright and he took three quick ones, and that pretty much sealed the deal.”

With Numurkah's loss to Nagambie, Mooroopna becomes the highest-ranked side and faces the Blues next weekend - and Lowe said his side would not shy away from the challenge of taking on the league's top-ranked side and reigning premier.

“Whatever you do this time of year you have to play the best sides, so we're just happy to be playing at home,” he said.

“We're in good form, our batsmen are due, too, Shoaib Shaikh looked good for his 24 on Saturday and I reckon he's in line for a big score. We feel pretty confident.”

THE GAME

Mooroopna 173 (Henry Barrow 65, Aaron Di Fede 25, Joel Brett 3-56, Grant Hutchins 2-44) d Northerners 102 (Jake Wright 3-13, Simon D'Elia 2-12).

STAR PLAYER

Henry Barrow (Mooroopna): The paceman delivered in both aspects of the game, but his exceptional 65 with the bat stands out. Saved the side by more than doubling his previous run tally for the season.

Latest articles

Sport

Haisman Shield | Mooroopna eliminates Northerners

Mooroopna import Henry Barrow has won plenty of matches single-handedly this Haisman Shield season - but his weekend heroics would have to take the cake as his most valuable contribution. Barrow entered the contest with 49 wickets for the season...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

D-grade cricket semi-finals

Invergordon and Kyabram will contest the SJ Perry Shield grand final next weekend after both posted strong semi-final wins on Saturday. Invergordon will be searching for its first club premiership since 2003-04, and will also be seeking redemption...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVBD | Weekend pennant preliminary finals across the grades

Shepparton Golf earned another shot at Tallygaroopna in a division two grand final after defeating Tatura on Saturday. Goulburn Valley Bowls Division weekend pennant preliminary finals heated up across the region, with the Golfers dominating Tatur...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Shepparton’s Alou Kuol signs contract with A-League club

While last year may have served as a footballing renaissance for Shepparton’s Alou Kuol, this year has signalled the start of new dawn rose-tinted with potentially life changing properties.

Liam Nash
Sport

Badminton action aplenty in Shepparton

Shepparton Badminton Association’s annual Greater Shepparton Badminton Veteran Team Classic thrilled spectators and competitors alike on the weekend. Successful teams came from all across the state with Western Suburbs Addiction 2 winning the top A1...

Shepparton News
Sport

AFLW exports | Shepparton product shines again for Blues

Shepparton product Grace Egan was at her dominating best in Carlton’s win against Adelaide on Sunday, with the tough midfielder awarded for her efforts with an AFLW Rising Star nomination. Egan, 19, starred with 18 disposals, seven marks and four...

Aydin Payne