Haisman Shield | Nagambie knocks over Numurkah

By Tyler Maher

Smiling assassin: Mark Nolan did it with bat and ball to steer Nagambie to an upset win over minor premier Numurkah in the first week of Haisman Shield finals action.

A Mark Nolan masterclass has propelled Nagambie into the second week of Haisman Shield finals.

The Lakers’ second win since November 23 came exactly when they needed it most - on the road in a knockout fixture against minor premier Numurkah.

The Blues will remain alive in their premiership defence as the lucky loser from the first round of finals, but for Nolan's troops it was do-or-die at the Numurkah Showgrounds at the weekend - and they certainly played like it.

“Not many gave us a chance and it was always going to be tough,” Nolan said.

“But we were able to put on a big score and then bowled really well after tea to finish it off.”

Nolan ticked off his first job of the day by winning the toss and electing to bat, with openers Ricky Misiti (46 from 48 deliveries) and James Auld (seven from 68) filling their respective roles superbly.

It was then down to Nolan and brother Luke to steer the Lakers to a competitive total, putting on 140 for the third wicket in a huge stand.

“Ricky got us off to a flyer and James did his job up the other end, we were going at a fair clip,” Nolan said.

“It allowed Luke and I to come in with a good platform and we had plenty of wickets in hand in the last 15 overs, so we were always going to go hard.”

Nolan departed for 89 from 134 balls, while Luke (78 not out from 186) helped lift the rate late alongside Matt Martin (24) and Josh Sanderson (17) to give Nagambie an imposing 6-267 from its 80 overs.

The Blues went steadily about chasing down the big score - with each of their top six batsmen facing at least 40 deliveries - but only Dylan Grandell (50) was able to move past 33.

Grandell and Shaun Downie (28) put on 82 for the third wicket, but a constant stream of wickets after that allowed the Lakers to keep the pressure on, with the valve eventually blown wide open by Nolan (3-42) and Sanderson (4-32) as Numurkah's last five batters fell for just five runs.

Brayden Biggs (3-38) did his bit by removing openers Matt Price (13 from 52) and Will Arnel (33) as well as Downie to round out a brilliant team performance from the visitors.

“We were pretty ordinary in our first spells, but just before tea Brayden and Josh bowled really well and got a couple of wickets,” Nolan said.

“It really gave us some momentum and we were great after tea to finish it off.”

The Lakers now face Kyabram in a preliminary final, with Numurkah heading to Mooroopna to tackle the Cats.

THE GAME

Nagambie 6-267 (Mark Nolan 89, Luke Nolan 78 not out, Ricky Misiti 46, Shaun Downie 2-56, Michael Eckard 2-65) d Numurkah 164 (Dylan Grandell 50, Will Arnel 33, Josh Sanderson 4-32, Brayden Biggs 3-38, Mark Nolan 3-42).

STAR PLAYER

Mark Nolan (Nagambie): A supreme individual performance from the reigning Lightfoot medallist helped his side accomplish a brilliant win on the road against the minor premier. Hit 89 with the bat and backed it up with 3-42 from 20 overs.

