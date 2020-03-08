Sport

D-grade cricket semi-finals

By Alex Mitchell

Huge knock: Harley Green made a ton for Invergordon.

1 of 1

Invergordon and Kyabram will contest the SJ Perry Shield grand final next weekend after both posted strong semi-final wins on Saturday.

Invergordon will be searching for its first club premiership since 2003-04, and will also be seeking redemption for last year's decider in which it lost to Numurkah.

If Saturday's form is anything to go by, it will be tough to knock off in the final after smacking Undera by a lazy 209 runs.

Batting first, Invergordon added a cool 167 runs for the first wicket, with Harley Green and Pat Riordan in strong form.

Riordan fell first for 64 but Green pushed on to make the sixth century of his career, gone for 108, which included 12 fours and two sixes.

Lachie Gilligan (39) and Aaryn Cormican (35 not out) added late runs as the side wrapped up its 40 overs at 3-269.

And the Lions were never in it with the bat, rolled for 60 in just 19.3 overs as Jesse Caldera wreaked havoc.

The unplayable Caldera produced career-best figures of 6-19 off eight overs to help his side wrap up the comprehensive win.

But grand final opponent Kyabram had a less smooth time heading through, surviving a late batting collapse of 4-9 to pinch a two-wicket win against Northerners.

Chasing 9-139, the Redbacks’ middle-order found some solid form with Michael Rosser (38) and Matt McDonald (35 not out) building on the work opener Jayden Fitzgerald (27) had done, taking the side to 4-109.

But the Jets struck back with the four quick wickets to leave the Redbacks 8-118, still needing 22 runs with just two wickets in hand.

McDonald steadied things and got the side across the line with Chris Usher, although it had just nine balls left when it secured the win.

Shane Lines had done what he could for the Jets, taking 2-16 - but that was nothing compared to his exploits with the bat.

Opening the batting, Lines carved an outstanding 85 not out, putting the team on his shoulders as no other player made more than eight runs.

McDonald, Daniel Anderson and Rosser each took two wickets for Kyabram as the side limited the Jets to 9-139.

Latest articles

Sport

Haisman Shield | Mooroopna eliminates Northerners

Mooroopna import Henry Barrow has won plenty of matches single-handedly this Haisman Shield season - but his weekend heroics would have to take the cake as his most valuable contribution. Barrow entered the contest with 49 wickets for the season...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

D-grade cricket semi-finals

Invergordon and Kyabram will contest the SJ Perry Shield grand final next weekend after both posted strong semi-final wins on Saturday. Invergordon will be searching for its first club premiership since 2003-04, and will also be seeking redemption...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVBD | Weekend pennant preliminary finals across the grades

Shepparton Golf earned another shot at Tallygaroopna in a division two grand final after defeating Tatura on Saturday. Goulburn Valley Bowls Division weekend pennant preliminary finals heated up across the region, with the Golfers dominating Tatur...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Shepparton’s Alou Kuol signs contract with A-League club

While last year may have served as a footballing renaissance for Shepparton’s Alou Kuol, this year has signalled the start of new dawn rose-tinted with potentially life changing properties.

Liam Nash
Sport

Badminton action aplenty in Shepparton

Shepparton Badminton Association’s annual Greater Shepparton Badminton Veteran Team Classic thrilled spectators and competitors alike on the weekend. Successful teams came from all across the state with Western Suburbs Addiction 2 winning the top A1...

Shepparton News
Sport

AFLW exports | Shepparton product shines again for Blues

Shepparton product Grace Egan was at her dominating best in Carlton’s win against Adelaide on Sunday, with the tough midfielder awarded for her efforts with an AFLW Rising Star nomination. Egan, 19, starred with 18 disposals, seven marks and four...

Aydin Payne