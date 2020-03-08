D-grade cricket semi-finals

Invergordon and Kyabram will contest the SJ Perry Shield grand final next weekend after both posted strong semi-final wins on Saturday.

Invergordon will be searching for its first club premiership since 2003-04, and will also be seeking redemption for last year's decider in which it lost to Numurkah.

If Saturday's form is anything to go by, it will be tough to knock off in the final after smacking Undera by a lazy 209 runs.

Batting first, Invergordon added a cool 167 runs for the first wicket, with Harley Green and Pat Riordan in strong form.

Riordan fell first for 64 but Green pushed on to make the sixth century of his career, gone for 108, which included 12 fours and two sixes.

Lachie Gilligan (39) and Aaryn Cormican (35 not out) added late runs as the side wrapped up its 40 overs at 3-269.

And the Lions were never in it with the bat, rolled for 60 in just 19.3 overs as Jesse Caldera wreaked havoc.

The unplayable Caldera produced career-best figures of 6-19 off eight overs to help his side wrap up the comprehensive win.

But grand final opponent Kyabram had a less smooth time heading through, surviving a late batting collapse of 4-9 to pinch a two-wicket win against Northerners.

Chasing 9-139, the Redbacks’ middle-order found some solid form with Michael Rosser (38) and Matt McDonald (35 not out) building on the work opener Jayden Fitzgerald (27) had done, taking the side to 4-109.

But the Jets struck back with the four quick wickets to leave the Redbacks 8-118, still needing 22 runs with just two wickets in hand.

McDonald steadied things and got the side across the line with Chris Usher, although it had just nine balls left when it secured the win.

Shane Lines had done what he could for the Jets, taking 2-16 - but that was nothing compared to his exploits with the bat.

Opening the batting, Lines carved an outstanding 85 not out, putting the team on his shoulders as no other player made more than eight runs.

McDonald, Daniel Anderson and Rosser each took two wickets for Kyabram as the side limited the Jets to 9-139.