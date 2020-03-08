Photos | Katandra and Pine Lodge through to E-grade final

The stage is set for a Katandra and Pine Lodge showdown this weekend as the two clubs go head-to-head in the Whitelock Shield grand final.

Both outfits enjoyed comfortable victories over their respective opponents in the E-grade semi finals, with Pine Lodge getting the job done over Old Students at Kialla Park Reserve.

It took a superb bowling performance from Travis Spark (5-9) and Adam Pigatto (4-25) to seal victory for the Lodgers - with the duo combining for nine wickets - as Old Students reached 128 in its run-chase.

Pine Lodge was able to post 8-150 from its 40 overs batting first, with opener Ryan McKenna top-scoring with a steady 45 runs off 94 deliveries.

And middle-order batsman Pigatto came in and blasted a quick 44 off 66 balls, with three boundaries and one six.

Ross Hammer bowled elegantly and finished with 4-16 from eight overs to be the pick of the bowlers for Old Students.

But the day belonged to Spark and Pigatto, with the latter getting his side off to a brilliant start with the ball in hand, as Students slumped to 3-15.

That allowed Spark to roll through the remaining batsmen with ease, as his five-wicket haul left Students 9-58.

A brave knock from Jason Wild (72 runs) and number 11 bat Nathan Mann (18) helped Old Students get within 23 runs of victory.

● In the remaining contest, two remarkable individual performances steered Katandra to a thumping 260-run victory over Murchison.

Katandra's Rob Trewin produced a mesmerising unbeaten century to guide his side to a whopping 4-317 from 40 overs.

Trewin's 180 not out came off 79 deliveries, as he slapped 15 boundaries and 16 sixes.

Katandra's big-hitter crunched his third ton of the season in under two hours at the crease as he showed no mercy on the opposition bowlers.

His efforts with the bat were then nearly matched by teammate Dillon Shelley, who starred with impressive figures of 7-31.

The opening bowler ripped through Murchison's line-up, as the Grasshoppers stumbled to be all out for 57 runs in the 15th over.