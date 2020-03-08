GVBD | Weekend pennant preliminary finals across the grades

Shepparton Golf earned another shot at Tallygaroopna in a division two grand final after defeating Tatura on Saturday.

Goulburn Valley Bowls Division weekend pennant preliminary finals heated up across the region, with the Golfers dominating Tatura on one rink to secure a 105-74 success.

Wayne Gribble skipped his team of Ian McCarten (third), Jo Crowe (second) and Geoff Cobbledick (lead) to a 36-11 triumph to lead the way for the victors.

Roy Brown (24-17) also had a win for the Golfers, with Brendon Boyd (24-23) snaring a consolation victory for Tatura.

Graeme Myers and John Attwood's rinks could not be separated on the Euroa green in a 22-all result.

● Shepparton Golf also won the division three preliminary final against Mooroopna Golf, rising from fourth on the table to challenge Rushworth in next week's grand final.

It was an all-rinks win for the victors, with John Tucker (30-18), Kris Wright (33-23), Dennis Newby (24-22) and Frank Ivak (22-20) getting the job done at Hill Top.

● East Shepparton tasted success in division four against Euroa in a 91-75 triumph.

East also finished fourth on the ladder at the end of the regular season, but has won its way through to face Tallygaroopna for the ultimate prize.

Gino Cervi (skip), Maurice Rowlands (third), Des Walker (second) and David Minogue (lead) were in fine form at Tatura for East in a 31-16 win.

Mick Italia's foursome also had a string result - snaring a 26-14 victory - to help steer their side into the decider.

John Pearson (24-16) and Lindsay Cocking (21-18) excelled for the Magpies in defeat.

● Seymour earned a division five rematch against Stanhope next week after bouncing back from a qualifying final defeat to push past Mooroopna Golf on Saturday.

The Lions were excellent on Hill Top's green, winning all three rinks in a 92-64 triumph.

Eliot Jarman (37-19), Steve Reed (29-23) and Kenneth Butcher (26-22) did the damage across the rinks.

● Minor premier Euroa will have the chance to atone for a division six east qualifying final loss against Shepparton Park next week after avoiding a straight-sets exit.

The Magpies faced East Shepparton at Tatura - in a mirror image clash of the division four battle - but was able to secure victory to make it one-all for the day between the clubs.

A 76-58 triumph was the result of rink wins to George Andrews (29-14) and Jim Davidson (23-20), while Neville Harris drew with East's Karen Trewren 24-all.

● Tatura joined Stanhope in the division six west decider after knocking over minor premier Shepparton Golf in the preliminary final.

A see-sawing affair at Euroa had Roderick Kirby (30-13) and Joyce Andrus (28-20) on the winning side of the ledger for Tatura.

The Golfers found a rink win through Bruce Giovanetti (25-15) but it was not enough to stave off a 58-73 defeat.